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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs Zimbabwe Women's T20Is: How To Get Free Tickets For Raipur Matches

India vs Zimbabwe Women's T20Is: How To Get Free Tickets For Raipur Matches

India vs Zimbabwe Women's T20I Series 2026: Female fans can watch all three India vs Zimbabwe Women's T20Is for free in Raipur on October 16, 18 and 20, following a suggestion by CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raipur T20Is offer free entry for female spectators.
  • Smriti Mandhana captains India in Raipur's first women's international.
  • Surat replaces Delhi for Senior Women's T20 Trophy matches.

India vs Zimbabwe Women's T20I Series 2026: Female cricket fans will be able to watch India's three-match Women's T20I series against Zimbabwe in Raipur without paying for tickets. The initiative follows a suggestion from Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and coincides with the ongoing Navratri celebrations. The series begins on October 16 and marks Smriti Mandhana's first assignment as India's full-time T20I captain.

Female Fans Get Free Entry For India vs Zimbabwe T20Is

The Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) has announced free entry for female spectators at all three T20I matches between India and Zimbabwe at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

According to a source quoted by IANS, Sai proposed the initiative after association officials invited him to attend the series. The association subsequently announced the decision on its social media accounts, encouraging women to attend in large numbers and support the Indian team.

WATCH POST

The move also comes during Navratri, with the initiative expected to add to the festive atmosphere in Raipur. The three matches are scheduled for October 16, 18 and 20, with each game beginning at 7 pm.

CSCS president Mohan Das, director Vijay Shah, former president Mukul Tiwari, secretary Vintesh Agrawal and other association officials were among those who extended the invitation to the chief minister.

Raipur To Host Its First Women's International Match

The Zimbabwe series will be a milestone for Raipur, which is set to host a women's international cricket match for the first time. It will also mark Zimbabwe's first bilateral series against India.

For India, the T20Is represent the beginning of Mandhana's tenure as full-time captain. The left-handed batter takes charge as India prepare for a new phase in their women's international cricket campaign.

Following the T20I series, India and Zimbabwe will travel to Vadodara for a three-match ODI series scheduled from October 23 to 28.

Surat Replaces Delhi As Venue For Women's T20 Trophy Matches

Separately, Surat has been named as the venue for Elite Group A matches in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, which were originally scheduled to take place in New Delhi.

The change follows a shortage of suitable grounds in the capital. Arun Jaitley Stadium is due to undergo drainage and pitch upgrades, while Palam Grounds are occupied with Ranji Trophy fixtures, leaving insufficient venues to accommodate the tournament matches.

The CK Pithawala Ground and Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat will host the Elite Group A fixtures from October 26. The group features reigning champions Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Bengal, Goa, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Assam.

A source familiar with the development told IANS that the venue change was also reflected on the BCCI website. The adjustment allows the domestic women's competition to proceed despite the scheduling constraints in Delhi.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can attend the India vs Zimbabwe T20I series matches for free?

Female spectators are granted free entry to all three T20I matches in Raipur. This decision came from a suggestion by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

What are the dates and venue for the India vs Zimbabwe Women's T20I series?

The series will be held on October 16, 18, and 20 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. All matches are scheduled to begin at 7 pm.

Who is captaining the Indian team in the upcoming T20I series?

Smriti Mandhana will lead the Indian team as its full-time T20I captain. This series marks her first assignment in this new role.

Why were the Senior Women's T20 Trophy matches moved from Delhi to Surat?

The matches were relocated due to a shortage of suitable grounds in Delhi. The Arun Jaitley Stadium is under renovation, and Palam Grounds are occupied with other fixtures.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Raipur India Women's Cricket IND Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Women's Cricket IND Vs ZIM Women's T20I Series
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