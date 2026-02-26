Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India dismantled the Zimbabwean attack to keep their semi-final aspirations alive. Behind a resurgent half-century from Abhishek Sharma and a late-overs blitz by Hardik Pandya, India posted a massive 256 for four, the second-highest total ever recorded in T20 World Cup history. This result effectively settles the top of Group 1, confirming South Africa’s advancement to the final four while setting up a winner-takes-all encounter between India and the West Indies in Kolkata on March 1.

Abhishek Ends the Slump at Chepauk

After a harrowing run of three consecutive ducks following a recent illness, Abhishek Sharma finally found his rhythm on the smooth Chennai surface. The left-hander appeared transformed, striking 55 off 30 balls, including four boundaries and four towering sixes.

The team management’s decision to pair him with Sanju Samson, brought back into the lineup to disrupt a sequence of left-handed batters, proved inspired. Samson’s quickfire 24 off 15 deliveries helped settle early nerves, allowing Abhishek to take command of the innings. India stormed to 80 for one during the Powerplay, their second-highest score in that segment this tournament.

Tilak and Hardik’s Closing Act

While Abhishek provided the platform, the final phase of the innings saw an explosion of scoring that left the Zimbabwean bowlers shell-shocked. India reached the 100-run mark in 9.1 overs, but the next 100 runs required only 7.3 overs as the middle order rediscovered its range.

Hardik Pandya: Reaffirmed his reputation as a premier finisher, bludgeoning an unbeaten 50 off 23 balls.

Tilak Varma: After struggling with a strike rate of 118 earlier in the tournament, Varma turned his bat into a weapon, striking at a phenomenal 275 to finish with 44 off just 16 balls*.

The Final Burst: The duo plundered 84 runs for the fifth wicket, with 80 runs coming from the final five overs alone.

Zimbabwe Stifled Despite Bennett's Lone Fight

Chasing a daunting 257, Zimbabwe was never truly in the hunt, eventually restricted to 184 for six. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh spearheaded the bowling effort, claiming 3/24 to ensure the target remained out of reach.

The only significant resistance came from opener Brian Bennett, who played a remarkable, lone-wolf innings. Bennett hammered Shivam Dube for 26 runs in a single over and remained unbeaten on 97 off 59 balls, narrowly missing a century as his team fell well short of the mark.