Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Team India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has confirmed that star finisher Rinku Singh is set to rejoin the national squad on Wednesday evening. Rinku had briefly exited the T20 World Cup 2026 camp on Tuesday to attend to a family emergency back home. Rinku's father is reportedly said to have been suffering from Stage-4 liver cancer, as reported by NDTV Sports.

A Personal Crisis for the Finisher

The left-hander rushed to his hometown after receiving news that his father's health had severely deteriorated. Reports indicate that Rinku's father is currently battling stage-4 liver cancer and is on ventilator support.

Despite the gravity of the situation at home, Rinku has committed to returning to the camp a day ahead of India’s critical fixture. Kotak provided the update during the pre-match briefing to clear the air regarding the batter's availability.

"And Rinku, his father wasn't well. So he went back. I think he is coming back today evening," said Sitanshu Kotak during Wednesday’s press conference.

Defending Champions Under the Pump

Rinku’s return is vital for an Indian side struggling to find its rhythm in the Super 8 stage. Following a bruising 76-run defeat to South Africa, India’s Net Run Rate has plummeted to -3.80, making a massive win against Zimbabwe essential for their survival in the tournament.

The team management is currently grappling with significant issues at the top of the order. Abhishek Sharma, who was instrumental in the lead-up to the World Cup, has struggled to find his timing following a recent stomach infection. His current tournament stats, 15 runs from four matches at an average of 3.75, have left the Indian powerplay looking brittle.

With Rinku Singh, who has featured in every game so far, slotted to return, the middle order gains much-needed stability as India prepares for this "must-win" encounter on Thursday.