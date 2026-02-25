Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs ZIM: India Coach Provides Big Update On Rinku Singh Ahead Of T20 WC Match Against Zimbabwe

IND vs ZIM: India Coach Provides Big Update On Rinku Singh Ahead Of T20 WC Match Against Zimbabwe

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirms Rinku Singh's return to T20 World Cup 2026 camp after a brief departure due to his father’s critical illness.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Team India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has confirmed that star finisher Rinku Singh is set to rejoin the national squad on Wednesday evening. Rinku had briefly exited the T20 World Cup 2026 camp on Tuesday to attend to a family emergency back home. Rinku's father is reportedly said to have been suffering from Stage-4 liver cancer, as reported by NDTV Sports.

A Personal Crisis for the Finisher

The left-hander rushed to his hometown after receiving news that his father's health had severely deteriorated. Reports indicate that Rinku's father is currently battling stage-4 liver cancer and is on ventilator support.

Despite the gravity of the situation at home, Rinku has committed to returning to the camp a day ahead of India’s critical fixture. Kotak provided the update during the pre-match briefing to clear the air regarding the batter's availability.

"And Rinku, his father wasn't well. So he went back. I think he is coming back today evening," said Sitanshu Kotak during Wednesday’s press conference.

Defending Champions Under the Pump

Rinku’s return is vital for an Indian side struggling to find its rhythm in the Super 8 stage. Following a bruising 76-run defeat to South Africa, India’s Net Run Rate has plummeted to -3.80, making a massive win against Zimbabwe essential for their survival in the tournament.

The team management is currently grappling with significant issues at the top of the order. Abhishek Sharma, who was instrumental in the lead-up to the World Cup, has struggled to find his timing following a recent stomach infection. His current tournament stats, 15 runs from four matches at an average of 3.75, have left the Indian powerplay looking brittle.

With Rinku Singh, who has featured in every game so far, slotted to return, the middle order gains much-needed stability as India prepares for this "must-win" encounter on Thursday.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Rinku Singh returning to the T20 World Cup squad?

Yes, Rinku Singh is set to rejoin the national squad on Wednesday evening after attending to a family emergency.

Why did Rinku Singh leave the T20 World Cup camp?

Rinku Singh briefly exited the camp to attend to a family emergency concerning his father's deteriorating health.

What is Rinku Singh's father's health condition?

Rinku's father is reportedly battling stage-4 liver cancer and is currently on ventilator support.

How important is Rinku Singh's return for the Indian team?

His return is vital for an Indian side struggling to find its rhythm, as he provides much-needed stability to the middle order.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rinku Singh Sitanshu Kotak IND Vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s
