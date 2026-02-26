Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: Start And Toss Time; How To Watch IND vs ZIM Live For Free

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: Catch IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup clash live from Chennai today. Get details on free streaming on JioHotstar, TV broadcast on Star Sports, and toss timings in our guide.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 11:59 AM (IST)

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, Start and Toss Time: Wounded from a heavy defeat to South Africa, India face a "do-or-die" Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai today. To keep semi-final hopes alive, Men in Blue must secure a massive win to fix their dented Net Run Rate. Fans can expect tactical changes in India playing XI vs ZIM at the spin-friendly Chepauk.

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match live streaming, telecast

What is match date and venue for IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 match?

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will take place today, Thursday, February 26, 2026, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai.

What time is the toss and IND vs ZIM match start?

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match starts at 7:00 PM IST. Toss for this match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match live in India?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match. You can watch the game on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and various regional channels (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada).

Where can I live stream India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match on my mobile or laptop?

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will be streamed exclusively on JioHotstar (formerly Disney+ Hotstar) app and website.

How can I watch India vs Zimbabwe for free?

There are a few ways to watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match for free, without an additional cost:

Mobile Users: JioHotstar typically offers free mobile streaming (ad-supported) for all major ICC events in India. You only need to download the app and have a basic data connection.

Airtel/Jio Plans: Many telecom plans include bundled subscriptions to JioHotstar or Airtel Xstream Play, which allows you to watch IND vs ZIM match through those platforms.

Free-to-Air: DD Sports will likely broadcast the match live for free on the DD Free Dish platform.

Global Fans: If you are outside India, you can check ICC.tv, which offers free streaming in select territories.

Is India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match available in different languages?

Yes, JioHotstar and Star Sports will offer commentary for India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match in five primary languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Published at : 26 Feb 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
