India vs West Indies Weather Update: Eden Gardens Pitch Conditions And Rain Forecast

HomeSportsCricketIndia vs West Indies Weather Update: Eden Gardens Pitch Conditions And Rain Forecast

Clear skies are forecast for Kolkata's virtual quarter-final, a relief for India as a washout would automatically eliminate them in favor of the West Indies' superior Net Run Rate.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final paths have narrowed to a single fixture this Sunday, as India meets the West Indies in the final encounter of Group 1 at Eden Gardens. With England, New Zealand, and South Africa already securing their places in the final four, this match serves as the definitive eliminator to determine who will face England in the next round. India is a favorite at the Eden Gardens, provided that the match concludes. If rain interrupts, the West Indies will qualify for the semi-finals, riding on their superior net run rate.

The Weather Forecast

Despite earlier concerns following mid-week showers, local meteorological reports suggest a clear window for cricket. Forecasts indicate an evening temperature of approximately 27°C at the toss, tapering off to 24°C as the second innings progresses.

Precipitation: The probability of rain remains at zero percent, ensuring a full 40-over contest.

Humidity Factor: Humidity levels are expected to climb from 46 to 69 percent throughout the night, which may introduce dew as a factor for the team bowling second.

West Indies Qualifies If It Rains

The absence of rain is particularly vital for the home side. Because the West Indies currently hold a superior Net Run Rate, an abandoned match would result in a points split that favors the Caribbean team. In such a scenario, the West Indies would advance to the semi-finals, while India’s title defense would end prematurely.

Historical Weight and Head-to-Head Trends

History at Eden Gardens is a tale of two different records. India maintains a flawless 4-0 T20I record against the West Indies at this specific venue. However, the global tournament narrative shifts significantly; the West Indies have historically dominated India in World Cup settings, winning three of their four previous encounters.

Overall, India leads the long-term head-to-head with 19 victories to the West Indies’ 11. Tonight’s result will either solidify India’s home-ground dominance or confirm the West Indies as their perennial World Cup nemesis.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the India vs. West Indies match?

This match is the final eliminator for Group 1 in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. The winner will face England in the next round.

What happens if the match between India and West Indies is affected by rain?

If rain interrupts the match, the West Indies will qualify for the semi-finals due to their superior net run rate.

What is the weather forecast for the match?

The forecast predicts a clear evening with zero percent chance of rain, ensuring a full 40-over contest. Humidity will increase, potentially causing dew.

What is India's T20I record against the West Indies at Eden Gardens?

India has a flawless 4-0 T20I record against the West Indies at Eden Gardens.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI Kolkata Weather T20 World Cup 2026 Ind Vs Wi Weather Forcast Eden Gardens Weather Forecast
