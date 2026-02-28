Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs West Indies: Toss Time, Match Timing, And Live Streaming Details

India vs West Indies: Toss Time, Match Timing, And Live Streaming Details

India faces West Indies in a virtual quarter-final at Eden Gardens. Get the latest toss timings, live streaming on JioHotstar, and Star Sports telecast details.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 04:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The final Super 8 fixture for Group 1 in the T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be a blockbuster at the Eden Gardens with the West Indies and India locking horns for the last time as the loser will be eliminated. Following India's dominant performance against Zimbabwe, this match against the West Indies has effectively become a "virtual quarter-final." The equation for India is simple, a victory on Sunday will guarantee a spot in the semi-finals alongside South Africa.

Official Timings for Indian Viewers

For fans across India, the encounter will follow the standard evening prime-time schedule:

Toss Time: 6:30 PM
 
Match Starts: 7:00 PM
 
Pitch curators have noted that the pitch has something for both teams, and chemicals have been sprayed to counter dew. There won't be much of a difference unless there's a massive due.

How to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India: TV and Streaming

The Star Sports Network continues its exclusive coverage of the tournament for the Indian audience:

TV Telecast: The match will be broadcast live across Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and various regional channels (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, etc.).

Live Streaming: For digital users, the game will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

Audio Updates: Ball-by-ball commentary will be available via All India Radio (AIR).

Kolkata Knockout Scenarios

India’s path to the semi-finals rests entirely on the result of this match:

The Win Scenario: An outright win of any margin will take India to 4 points, securing their qualification.

The Rain Factor: While the forecast is currently clear (34°C during the day, cooling to 26°C), a washout would be disastrous for India. Since there is no reserve day for this fixture, a "no result" would see both teams share a point. In this case, the West Indies (+1.791 NRR) would advance over India (-0.100 NRR) based on their superior Net Run Rate.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happens if the India vs. West Indies match is a washout?

A washout would result in both teams sharing a point. The West Indies would advance due to their superior Net Run Rate, as there is no reserve day.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 T20 Wc Super 8s
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India vs West Indies: Toss Time, Match Timing, And Live Streaming Details
India vs West Indies: Toss Time, Match Timing, And Live Streaming Details
Cricket
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Start And Toss Time, Live Streaming Details
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Start And Toss Time, Live Streaming Details
Cricket
Mohsin Naqvi To Remove Salman Ali Agha As Pakistan Captain
Mohsin Naqvi To Remove Salman Ali Agha As Pakistan Captain
Cricket
Jammu & Kashmir Creates History After Beating Karnataka; Wins Ranji Trophy Title For The First Time
Jammu & Kashmir Creates History After Beating Karnataka; Wins Ranji Trophy Title For The First Time
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas of India Summit 2026: From Challenges to Champions, Ideas of India Summit 2026 with Praveen & Avani
Ideas of India Summit 2026: Sanya Malhotra Brings Sparkle to Ideas of India Summit 2026 on The New World Order
POLITICAL ALERT: Delhi court verdict proves AAP leaders’ innocence, exposes agency misuse
BREAKING UPDATE: Court Dismisses Case Against Kejriwal & Sisodia; Alleged CBI-ED Misuse Exposed
BREAKING: Manish Sisodia Alleges CBI, ED Pressure, Claims Offer to Become Delhi CM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget