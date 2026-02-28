A washout would result in both teams sharing a point. The West Indies would advance due to their superior Net Run Rate, as there is no reserve day.
India vs West Indies: Toss Time, Match Timing, And Live Streaming Details
India faces West Indies in a virtual quarter-final at Eden Gardens. Get the latest toss timings, live streaming on JioHotstar, and Star Sports telecast details.
The final Super 8 fixture for Group 1 in the T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be a blockbuster at the Eden Gardens with the West Indies and India locking horns for the last time as the loser will be eliminated. Following India's dominant performance against Zimbabwe, this match against the West Indies has effectively become a "virtual quarter-final." The equation for India is simple, a victory on Sunday will guarantee a spot in the semi-finals alongside South Africa.
Official Timings for Indian Viewers
For fans across India, the encounter will follow the standard evening prime-time schedule:
How to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India: TV and Streaming
The Star Sports Network continues its exclusive coverage of the tournament for the Indian audience:
TV Telecast: The match will be broadcast live across Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and various regional channels (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, etc.).
Live Streaming: For digital users, the game will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.
Audio Updates: Ball-by-ball commentary will be available via All India Radio (AIR).
Kolkata Knockout Scenarios
India’s path to the semi-finals rests entirely on the result of this match:
The Win Scenario: An outright win of any margin will take India to 4 points, securing their qualification.
The Rain Factor: While the forecast is currently clear (34°C during the day, cooling to 26°C), a washout would be disastrous for India. Since there is no reserve day for this fixture, a "no result" would see both teams share a point. In this case, the West Indies (+1.791 NRR) would advance over India (-0.100 NRR) based on their superior Net Run Rate.