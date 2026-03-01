Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Guide, Match Timings, Pitch Report And Weather Update

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Guide, Match Timings, Pitch Report And Weather Update

Everything you need to know for the IND vs WI virtual quarter-final: Live streaming details on JioHotstar, Star Sports telecast timings, and the Eden Gardens pitch and weather report.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
Defending champions India face off against a resurgent West Indies in what has effectively become a virtual quarter-final. With both teams tied on points in the Super 8 standings, the winner will advance to face England in the semi-finals, while the loser will exit the tournament. The stage is set in Kolkata at the historic Eden Gardens, where the final match of group 1 will conclude. Consequently, the fixture will label the 4th semi-finalist of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Match Timings and Toss Details

The much-anticipated clash is scheduled for Sunday, March 1, 2026. The first ball will be bowled at 7:00 PM IST, while the crucial toss is set for 6:30 PM IST. Given the predicted evening dew in Kolkata, the toss could play a decisive role in whether captains choose to chase under the lights.

How to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

For fans in the Indian subcontinent, the tournament's broadcast rights are held by JioStar, ensuring a wide array of viewing options across both digital and linear platforms.

Live Streaming on Mobile and Web: The match will be streamed live exclusively on the JioHotstar app (formerly Disney+ Hotstar) and its official website. Viewers can enjoy the action in multiple regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Premium features such as 360-degree views, Multi-cam angles (Stump, Hero, and Field views), and a dedicated vertical feed for mobile-first audiences will also be available.

Live Telecast on TV: Cricket enthusiasts can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network. The game will be aired across several channels, including:

Star Sports 1 (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports 2 HD

Global Broadcast Guide: Where to Watch Outside India

The ICC has partnered with several international broadcasters to ensure global coverage of the virtual knockout:

USA & Canada: Live coverage is available on Willow TV (TV) and CricBuzz DTC (Digital).

United Kingdom: Fans can tune in to Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, with streaming available via the NOW app.

Australia: The match will be streamed live on Prime Video, featuring an additional Hindi commentary feed.

South Africa: SuperSport will provide comprehensive coverage across its TV and digital platforms.

What to Expect: Pitch and Weather Report

Eden Gardens is expected to offer a batting-friendly surface with true bounce, favoring power-hitters from both sides. While the outfield is lightning-fast, the dry nature of the track could offer assistance to spinners like Varun Chakaravarthy and Akeal Hosein during the middle overs.

The weather forecast remains favorable for a full 40-over contest. Skies are expected to be "mostly clear" with a temperature of approximately 27°C at the start of play, cooling down to 24°C as the night progresses. Humidity is predicted to rise significantly after 8:00 PM, making the dew factor a critical variable for the side bowling second.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the India vs. West Indies match?

This match is a virtual quarter-final where the winner advances to the semi-finals to face England, while the loser is eliminated from the tournament.

When and where will the India vs. West Indies match be played?

The match is scheduled for Sunday, March 1, 2026, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game starts at 7:00 PM IST.

How can I watch the India vs. West Indies match live in India?

You can watch the match live on the JioHotstar app and website. The telecast will also be available on the Star Sports Network.

What are the expected pitch and weather conditions for the match?

The Eden Gardens pitch is expected to be batting-friendly with good bounce. The weather forecast is clear, but humidity may increase, potentially bringing dew into play.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
IND Vs WI IND Vs WI Live T20 World Cup Semi-Finals T20 World Cup 2026
