WATCH: Controversy Erupts! Hetmyer Left Furious As Iyer, Samson Pull Off Dramatic Run-Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shimron Hetmyer controversially run out for five runs.

Axar Patel's misfield led to quick India fielding effort.

Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson completed sharp dismissal.

Early dismissal placed West Indies under significant pressure.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: West Indies suffered another setback in the powerplay of the first T20I against India in Lucknow as Shimron Hetmyer was run out for just five runs. The dismissal came in the sixth over after a misfield from Axar Patel created an opportunity for India to complete a sharp run-out.

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson Complete Brilliant Run Out

The dismissal came on the second ball of the sixth over, with Axar Patel involved in the fielding effort. The ball deflected off Axar's left hand as he dived and pushed it towards the cover region.

Shreyas Iyer quickly moved towards the ball and collected it before throwing towards wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. The throw was not directly to the stumps, but Samson recovered quickly and brought the ball onto the wicket.

WATCH VIDEO

Shimron Hetmyer dives, but his bat stays in the air! 😱 A hesitant single, a quick throw from Shreyas Iyer, & a huge breakthrough for #TeamIndia! 💪 #INDvWI 1st T20I | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/LkBxXaliQ5 https://t.co/uIZ7gZAjLe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 6, 2026

Hetmyer attempted to make his ground with a dive, but his bat and handle were still in the air when the stumps were broken. The third umpire reviewed the run-out before confirming the decision.

Hetmyer was visibly unhappy with the call and had a discussion with the umpires before eventually leaving the field.

The West Indies batter had faced only two deliveries and scored five runs, including one boundary, before his innings came to an end.

West Indies Pay Price For Stealing A Run

The run-out came after a fielding error that initially appeared to give West Indies an opportunity to take an additional run. Instead, India reacted quickly to turn the situation into a wicket.

The dismissal left West Indies under pressure early in their innings as India looked to make use of their decision to bowl first.

Shreyas Iyer had won the toss and opted to field at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. BCCI's official match centre confirms that India chose to bowl first in the series opener.

India entered the contest after their recent Asian Games campaign, while West Indies began the five-match T20I series looking to make a strong start in Lucknow. The match is the opening fixture of the T20I series between the two sides.

Hetmyer's early dismissal added to India's advantage, with the hosts making another breakthrough through their fielding after opting to chase later in the evening.