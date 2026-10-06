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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Controversy Erupts! Hetmyer Left Furious As Iyer, Samson Pull Off Dramatic Run-Out

WATCH: Controversy Erupts! Hetmyer Left Furious As Iyer, Samson Pull Off Dramatic Run-Out

WATCH Shimron Hetmyer get run out for 5 as Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson pull off a brilliant throw and run-out in India's first T20I against West Indies in Lucknow.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 08:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shimron Hetmyer controversially run out for five runs.
  • Axar Patel's misfield led to quick India fielding effort.
  • Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson completed sharp dismissal.
  • Early dismissal placed West Indies under significant pressure.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: West Indies suffered another setback in the powerplay of the first T20I against India in Lucknow as Shimron Hetmyer was run out for just five runs. The dismissal came in the sixth over after a misfield from Axar Patel created an opportunity for India to complete a sharp run-out.

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson Complete Brilliant Run Out

The dismissal came on the second ball of the sixth over, with Axar Patel involved in the fielding effort. The ball deflected off Axar's left hand as he dived and pushed it towards the cover region.

Shreyas Iyer quickly moved towards the ball and collected it before throwing towards wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. The throw was not directly to the stumps, but Samson recovered quickly and brought the ball onto the wicket.

WATCH VIDEO

Hetmyer attempted to make his ground with a dive, but his bat and handle were still in the air when the stumps were broken. The third umpire reviewed the run-out before confirming the decision.

Hetmyer was visibly unhappy with the call and had a discussion with the umpires before eventually leaving the field.

The West Indies batter had faced only two deliveries and scored five runs, including one boundary, before his innings came to an end.

West Indies Pay Price For Stealing A Run

The run-out came after a fielding error that initially appeared to give West Indies an opportunity to take an additional run. Instead, India reacted quickly to turn the situation into a wicket.

The dismissal left West Indies under pressure early in their innings as India looked to make use of their decision to bowl first.

Shreyas Iyer had won the toss and opted to field at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. BCCI's official match centre confirms that India chose to bowl first in the series opener.

India entered the contest after their recent Asian Games campaign, while West Indies began the five-match T20I series looking to make a strong start in Lucknow. The match is the opening fixture of the T20I series between the two sides.

Hetmyer's early dismissal added to India's advantage, with the hosts making another breakthrough through their fielding after opting to chase later in the evening.

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to Shimron Hetmyer's dismissal in the 1st T20I?

Shimron Hetmyer was run out for five runs in the sixth over after a misfield by Axar Patel. Shreyas Iyer collected the ball and threw it to Sanju Samson, who completed the run-out.

Which players were involved in Hetmyer's run-out?

Axar Patel was involved in the initial misfield. Shreyas Iyer quickly moved to collect and throw the ball, and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson completed the run-out.

What was India's decision after winning the toss?

Shreyas Iyer, India's captain, won the toss in the first T20I and opted for India to bowl first. The match was held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

How many runs did Shimron Hetmyer score before being dismissed?

Shimron Hetmyer scored five runs before his innings came to an end. He had faced only two deliveries and his runs included one boundary.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 08:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Shimron Hetmyer Shreyas Iyer IND Vs WI SANJU SAMSON
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