IND vs WI: Naman Dhir, Axar Patel Shine As India Bowl West Indies Out For 171

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: West Indies were bowled out for 171 in 19.1 overs after Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford struck half-centuries, but India's bowlers kept finding wickets at regular intervals to prevent the visitors from posting an even bigger total in Lucknow.

West Indies, asked to bat first after Shreyas Iyer opted to field, lost wickets throughout the innings despite significant contributions from their captain Hope and Rutherford. Hope top-scored with 52 off 37 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes, while Rutherford provided the late acceleration with a 34-ball 56 that included six fours and three sixes.

Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford Lead West Indies Fightback

Hope provided the foundation for the West Indies innings, scoring at a strike rate of 140.54 before being dismissed by debutant Naman Dhir. His 52-run knock was the first major contribution of the innings and helped the visitors recover from a difficult start.

Kamil Pooran made 12 from 11 balls before Arshdeep Singh broke through, while Shimron Hetmyer departed for just five from two deliveries after being run out following a fielding sequence involving Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson.

Rovman Powell could not contribute, falling for a three-ball duck to Axar Patel. Rutherford then took responsibility for the scoring, producing an aggressive 56 from 34 deliveries to keep the West Indies moving.

India Keep Striking As West Indies Collapse

India's bowling attack continued to make breakthroughs as the innings progressed. Naman Dhir finished with three wickets, dismissing Hope, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer, while Axar Patel also claimed three wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets, removing Roston Chase and Matthew Forde, while Mayank Yadav dismissed Rutherford after his attacking half-century. Arshdeep Singh completed the other bowling dismissal by removing Kamil Pooran.

Akeal Hosein added a quick 15 from nine balls, including a four and a six, while Springer and Shepherd contributed nine and seven respectively. However, the lower order could not provide enough momentum in the final overs.

West Indies ultimately lost their final wicket at 171 in 19.1 overs, leaving India a target of 172 in the opening T20I of the five-match series.