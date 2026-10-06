Captain Iyer Blasts 102 Off 43 As India Beat West Indies By 8 Wickets

Captain Shreyas Iyer produced a sensational unbeaten century as India chased down West Indies' 172-run target with eight wickets in hand in the first T20I at Lucknow on Tuesday. Iyer smashed 102 off just 43 balls, striking 10 fours and six sixes, as India reached 172/2 in only 14.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Tribune India

Shreyas Iyer Blows West Indies Away With Stunning Century

India's chase got off to a brisk start despite Sanju Samson falling for 11 off nine balls. Abhishek Sharma then provided rapid momentum, hitting 21 from 10 deliveries with three fours and a six before being dismissed by Roston Chase.

Ishan Kishan joined Iyer at the crease and played a valuable supporting role, remaining unbeaten on 37 from 27 balls. He struck five fours and kept the scoreboard moving as India stayed well ahead of the required run rate.

The defining contribution, however, came from Iyer. The India captain shifted through the gears spectacularly, bringing up his century from just 43 balls. His unbeaten 102 featured 10 fours and six sixes, giving him a remarkable strike rate of 237.21.

Iyer's assault ensured India never allowed the required rate to become a concern. The hosts ultimately completed the chase with 32 balls to spare.

Hope, Rutherford Fifties Not Enough For West Indies

West Indies had earlier posted 171 all out in 19.1 overs after India captain Iyer chose to field first. Shai Hope led the way with 52 from 37 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes.

Sherfane Rutherford provided further impetus with an aggressive 56 from 34 balls, including six fours and three sixes. His innings helped West Indies recover after India made regular breakthroughs through the middle phase.

India's bowling attack was led by debutant Naman Dhir, who claimed three wickets. Axar Patel also took three, while Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets. Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav claimed one each.

West Indies slipped from 107/3 to 135/8 before late runs from Akeal Hosein helped them reach 171. However, their total proved nowhere near enough once Iyer launched his remarkable counterattack.

India completed the chase at 172/2 in 14.4 overs, with Iyer unbeaten on 102 and Kishan on 37. The emphatic eight-wicket victory gives India an early advantage in the five-match T20I series.