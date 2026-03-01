IND vs WI Head-To-Head In T20 World Cup: Who Has Upper Hand?

India vs West Indies Head-To-Head record T20 World Cup: India's upcoming Super 8 clash in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against West Indies is virtually a knockout, with a semi-final berth at stake for Suryakumar Yadav’s side. However, history tilts in favour of the Caribbean team in this tournament. India and West Indies have met four times in T20 World Cup history, with West Indies winning three and India just once, giving the Caribbean side a 3-1 advantage.

West Indies' Early Dominance

Their first meeting came in 2009 in England, where India failed to post a challenging total and West Indies chased it comfortably. The trend continued in 2010 in the Caribbean, as the hosts once again outplayed India with a strong all-round performance.

India's Breakthrough in 2014

India finally turned the tables in the 2014 edition. A disciplined bowling effort restricted West Indies to a modest score, and the Indian batters completed the chase calmly. That victory proved crucial as India progressed to the final.

The 2016 Semi-Final Heartbreak

The 2016 semi-final remains one of the most talked-about encounters. India set an imposing target, but West Indies produced a stunning chase to knock them out before going on to lift the trophy.

A Crucial Showdown Once Again

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 tournament, South Africa have already secured a semi-final spot from the group, leaving India and West Indies fighting for the remaining berth. India must secure a win to stay alive in the race.

While past records favour West Indies, India’s current form and squad balance offer hope of settling old scores in what promises to be another high-stakes contest.

Kolkata Weather Forecast: March 1, 2026

For Indian fans concerned about a rain-induced exit, the current meteorological outlook offers significant relief. The weather in Kolkata on Sunday is expected to be ideal for cricket.

