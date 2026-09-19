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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs West Indies: 8 Matches, Kohli-Rohit In Action! Check Full Schedule

India vs West Indies: 8 Matches, Kohli-Rohit In Action! Check Full Schedule

India will play eight matches against West Indies from September 27 to October 17, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to feature in the ODI series.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India hosts West Indies for eight white-ball matches.
  • Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return for three ODIs.
  • The tour commences Sept 27, concludes October 17.

IND vs WI Full Schedule: Cricket fans in India are set for a packed few weeks as the West Indies arrive for an eight-match white-ball tour. The Caribbean side will take on India in three ODIs and five T20Is, with the action beginning on September 27 and running until October 17. The biggest talking point from India’s ODI squad is the return of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are both set to feature in the three-match series. Shubman Gill will continue as captain, while Shreyas Iyer has been named skipper for the T20I leg.

Kohli-Rohit In Action In Three ODIs

The ODI series gets underway on September 27 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The second match will be played in Guwahati on September 30 before the teams head to Mullanpur for the final ODI on October 3.

Read More: Indian Cricket Team Faces Last-Minute Jersey Trouble Before Asian Games Departure

All three matches are scheduled for a 2 PM IST start.

India ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnur Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Aqib Nabi Dar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

Five T20Is To Follow ODI Series

The shortest-format leg begins in Lucknow on October 6, with the Ekana Stadium hosting the first T20I.

Ranchi will stage the second match on October 9, followed by the third in Indore on October 11.

The fourth T20I is scheduled for Hyderabad on October 14, with Bengaluru hosting the series finale on October 17.

Each match is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.

India T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

While India have already announced their squads for both formats, West Indies are yet to name their teams for the tour.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the India vs West Indies series start and end?

The white-ball tour between India and West Indies begins on September 27 and concludes on October 17. It's a packed few weeks for cricket fans.

How many ODIs and T20Is will be played in the series?

The tour comprises eight white-ball matches in total. There will be three One-Day Internationals and five T20 Internationals.

Who will captain the Indian team for the ODI and T20I series?

Shubman Gill will captain India in the ODI series. Shreyas Iyer has been named skipper for the T20I leg of the tour.

Which veteran players are returning to India's ODI squad?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both set to feature in India's three-match ODI series against West Indies. Their return is a significant talking point.

What are the start times for the ODI and T20I matches?

All three ODI matches are scheduled for a 2 PM IST start. Each of the five T20I matches will begin at 7 PM IST.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs WI ODIs IND Vs WI T20Is VIrat Kohli
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