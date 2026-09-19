India vs West Indies: 8 Matches, Kohli-Rohit In Action! Check Full Schedule

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India hosts West Indies for eight white-ball matches.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return for three ODIs.

The tour commences Sept 27, concludes October 17.

IND vs WI Full Schedule: Cricket fans in India are set for a packed few weeks as the West Indies arrive for an eight-match white-ball tour. The Caribbean side will take on India in three ODIs and five T20Is, with the action beginning on September 27 and running until October 17. The biggest talking point from India’s ODI squad is the return of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are both set to feature in the three-match series. Shubman Gill will continue as captain, while Shreyas Iyer has been named skipper for the T20I leg.

Kohli-Rohit In Action In Three ODIs

The ODI series gets underway on September 27 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The second match will be played in Guwahati on September 30 before the teams head to Mullanpur for the final ODI on October 3.

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All three matches are scheduled for a 2 PM IST start.

India ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnur Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Aqib Nabi Dar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

Five T20Is To Follow ODI Series

The shortest-format leg begins in Lucknow on October 6, with the Ekana Stadium hosting the first T20I.

Ranchi will stage the second match on October 9, followed by the third in Indore on October 11.

The fourth T20I is scheduled for Hyderabad on October 14, with Bengaluru hosting the series finale on October 17.

Each match is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.

India T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

While India have already announced their squads for both formats, West Indies are yet to name their teams for the tour.