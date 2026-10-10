India vs West Indies: A Rare T20I Record Repeated After Years

Ranchi witnessed a remarkable night of T20 International cricket on Friday, October 9, as the West Indies pulled off a stunning run chase to defeat India. The venue, which had never previously seen a team score 200 runs in a T20I, saw the visitors successfully chase down a mammoth target of 250 runs. While Sanju Samson struck a half-century for India, Shai Hope's unbeaten 102 proved instrumental in guiding the West Indies to victory.

The second T20I between the two sides also produced a rare milestone. India and the West Indies collectively scored 501 runs, making it only the second match in T20 International history in which the combined total of both teams crossed the 500-run mark.

India vs West Indies: 501 Runs Scored In Ranchi

Batting first, India posted an imposing 249-run total, setting a new benchmark for the highest team score at the Ranchi venue. However, the West Indies responded with an extraordinary batting display, reaching 252 runs to complete the chase and level the series.

The combined score of 501 runs placed the contest among the highest-scoring matches in T20I history. The only match with a higher aggregate remains the 2023 encounter between South Africa and the West Indies, in which the two teams scored 517 runs.

Here are the three highest combined totals from matches listed:

517 runs: South Africa vs West Indies, 2023

501 runs: India vs West Indies, 2026

499 runs: India vs England, 2026

Windies Record 2nd-Highest Successful T20I Chase

The West Indies also secured a place in the record books with their successful pursuit of India's 249-run total. Before this match, only one team had successfully chased a target of 250 or more in men's T20 Internationals.

South Africa hold that record after chasing down 259 against West Indies in 2023. The Caribbean side's successful chase of 250 against India now ranks second on the all-time list.

Despite India's formidable total, Shai Hope's unbeaten century helped the visitors complete a memorable victory in Ranchi. The match will be remembered not only for the individual performances but also for the extraordinary scoring feats achieved by both teams.