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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs West Indies 5th T20I: Rain To Spoil Trophy Showdown? Check Latest Weather Forecast

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Rain To Spoil Trophy Showdown? Check Latest Weather Forecast

India and West Indies face a possible weather hurdle ahead of their series decider in Bengaluru, with a high chance of rain according to forecasts.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India-West Indies 5th T20I series decider faces rain threat.
  • Bengaluru forecast indicates 85% precipitation probability for match time.
  • Tied series needs uninterrupted play to determine the winner.

IND vs WI 5th T20I Rain Threat: India and West Indies have one final opportunity to settle their T20I series, but the weather forecast has introduced an unwelcome uncertainty. With the equation tied at 2-2, the fifth match at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to decide which side claims the series. However, rain could interrupt the battle before either team gets a chance to take control. Fans will be hoping Bengaluru’s skies clear long enough for the teams to determine the series winner on the field.

IND vs WI 5th T20I Weather Forecast

AccuWeather forecasts an 85% probability of precipitation on Saturday evening, putting the scheduled match window under a cloud.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST with the toss at 6:30 PM.

Possibility of thunderstorms adds another concern for fans, especially those with tickets, hoping for an uninterrupted contest. AccuWeather indicates a 54% chance of thunderstorms overall today.

Read More: IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Trophy Decider

However, a high probability of precipitation does not automatically mean the match will be washed out.

Actual conditions at the stadium will determine whether play can begin on time, face delays or be interrupted after the start.

Fans will need to monitor updates closer to the scheduled toss.

IND vs WI 5th T20I: A Series Win At Stake

The two teams enter the final fixture with two wins each, leaving no room for error in the series decider.

India will aim to respond after their 24-run loss in the fourth T20I, while West Indies will look to build on that result and finish the series strongly.

As mentioned, the match is scheduled for Saturday, October 17, at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss set for 6:30 PM at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With the trophy within reach for both sides, the weather could become a decisive factor. Games are not just delayed or abandoned due to active rain, but significantly wet outfields as well.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the weather forecast for the IND vs WI 5th T20I match?

AccuWeather forecasts an 85% probability of precipitation on Saturday evening, along with a 54% chance of thunderstorms. This could cause delays or interruptions to the match.

When and where is the 5th T20I between India and West Indies taking place?

The match is scheduled for Saturday, October 17, at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss at 6:30 PM. It will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What is at stake in the 5th T20I match?

With the series tied at 2-2, the 5th T20I is the decider. Both India and West Indies will be playing to claim the series trophy.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Shreyas Iyer IND Vs WI T20Is Bengaluru Weather
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