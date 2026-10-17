India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Rain To Spoil Trophy Showdown? Check Latest Weather Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India-West Indies 5th T20I series decider faces rain threat.

Bengaluru forecast indicates 85% precipitation probability for match time.

Tied series needs uninterrupted play to determine the winner.

IND vs WI 5th T20I Rain Threat: India and West Indies have one final opportunity to settle their T20I series, but the weather forecast has introduced an unwelcome uncertainty. With the equation tied at 2-2, the fifth match at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to decide which side claims the series. However, rain could interrupt the battle before either team gets a chance to take control. Fans will be hoping Bengaluru’s skies clear long enough for the teams to determine the series winner on the field.

IND vs WI 5th T20I Weather Forecast

AccuWeather forecasts an 85% probability of precipitation on Saturday evening, putting the scheduled match window under a cloud.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST with the toss at 6:30 PM.

Possibility of thunderstorms adds another concern for fans, especially those with tickets, hoping for an uninterrupted contest. AccuWeather indicates a 54% chance of thunderstorms overall today.

Read More: IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Trophy Decider

However, a high probability of precipitation does not automatically mean the match will be washed out.

Actual conditions at the stadium will determine whether play can begin on time, face delays or be interrupted after the start.

Fans will need to monitor updates closer to the scheduled toss.

IND vs WI 5th T20I: A Series Win At Stake

The two teams enter the final fixture with two wins each, leaving no room for error in the series decider.

India will aim to respond after their 24-run loss in the fourth T20I, while West Indies will look to build on that result and finish the series strongly.

As mentioned, the match is scheduled for Saturday, October 17, at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss set for 6:30 PM at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With the trophy within reach for both sides, the weather could become a decisive factor. Games are not just delayed or abandoned due to active rain, but significantly wet outfields as well.