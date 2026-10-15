India vs West Indies: 2-2 Deadlock Sets Up Bengaluru Blockbuster In T20I Series Decider

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India and West Indies T20I series tied 2-2, heading to decider.

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium hosts decider; high-scoring expected.

Both teams displayed strong batting throughout, winning alternate games.

IND vs WI T20I Series Finale: The battle between India and the West Indies has delivered plenty of drama, with neither side able to establish a lasting advantage across the first four T20 Internationals. With the scoreline level at 2-2, the teams now face a winner-takes-all showdown at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 17. Both sides have produced commanding batting displays during the series, making the final encounter particularly intriguing.

The Bengaluru venue is known for its run-friendly conditions, raising the prospect of another high-scoring contest as the teams fight for the trophy.

Chinnaswamy Stadium Record: What The Numbers Say

India’s record at the venue offers a mixed picture. The stadium has hosted 10 men’s T20 Internationals, with India winning four of the eight matches they have played there.

The ground has also witnessed remarkable moments, including Afghanistan’s double Super Over thriller in their most recent T20I at the venue.

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Chasing has proved achievable at Chinnaswamy, with a target of 191 successfully hunted down.

West Indies, meanwhile, have played just one T20I at the ground. They defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in 2016, giving the visitors a positive memory to draw upon ahead of the decider.

How India-West Indies Reached 2-2

India began the series with a victory in Lucknow, chasing 172 in just 14.4 overs. Captain Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten century powered the hosts to a 1-0 advantage.

West Indies responded emphatically in Ranchi, pulling off a record chase of 250 runs, their highest successful run chase in T20I cricket, to level the contest.

India regained the lead in Indore after posting 223. Abhishek’s explosive 69 off 30 deliveries helped set up a 14-run victory, putting the hosts ahead 2-1.

However, the Caribbean side struck back in Hyderabad. After scoring 248, West Indies bowled India out for 223 to seal a 24-run win and force the series into a decider.

With the series evenly poised, Bengaluru will determine which team finishes the contest on top.

Both batting line-ups have shown they can pile on runs, so the final match could hinge on which side handles the pressure better when the stakes are highest.