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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: Date, Time, TV Channel And Online Details

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: Date, Time, TV Channel And Online Details

India vs West Indies 1st ODI will take place on Sunday, September 27, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 09:33 AM (IST)

West Indies are currently touring India for a multi-format series, with the three-match ODI contest scheduled to begin on Sunday, September 27. The first ODI will be followed by matches on September 30 and October 3, before the teams move on to a five-match T20I series.

The ODI squad features a mix of experienced campaigners and younger players. Several regulars are unavailable for the series, including vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh, who are involved with India's Asian Games campaign.

IND vs WI ODI series will nevertheless see the return of India's experienced ODI stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The duo last featured for India during the ODI series against England and will once again take the field together in the 50-over format.

When And Where Will India vs West Indies 1st ODI Be Played?

The opening ODI will take place on Sunday, September 27, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The toss is scheduled for 1:30 PM IST, while the match is set to begin at 2:00 PM IST. The first delivery will be bowled shortly after the scheduled start time.

Where To Watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live?

Fans in India can watch the first ODI live on Star Sports Network. The broadcast will offer commentary in both Hindi and English.

For viewers who prefer to watch the match online, the live stream will be available on JioStar across supported devices.

Fans can also follow the live score, key moments and latest updates from the India-West Indies ODI on ABP Live.

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies Probable XI: John Campbell, Justin Greaves/Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 08:54 AM (IST)
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