India vs Uruguay Live Streaming: How, When & Where To Watch IND vs URU Match Online And On TV

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces two-time champions Uruguay in final friendly.

Match scheduled for October 6, 7:30 PM IST, in Kolkata.

Live broadcast on Sony Sports Network and streamed via SonyLIV.

India previously drew Panama and lost 0-4 to Brazil.

India vs Uruguay Live Streaming: India will face two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay in their final match of the September-October 2026 international window, with the highly anticipated football friendly scheduled to take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata.

The India vs Uruguay football match will be played on Tuesday, October 6, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. Fans in India can watch the match live on Sony Sports Network, while the online live streaming will be available on SonyLIV. Sony has confirmed broadcast and streaming coverage for India's international friendlies against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay.

India vs Uruguay: Match Preview

The Blue Tigers head into the Uruguay clash after facing Panama and Brazil during the current FIFA international window. India began the run with a 1-1 draw against Panama before suffering a 0-4 defeat to five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3.

India will now take on another heavyweight in Uruguay. The South American side are two-time FIFA World Cup champions, having won the inaugural tournament in 1930 and lifted the trophy again in 1950.

Uruguay enter the fixture after a 4-1 victory over South Korea. The team is currently being managed by former Uruguay international Diego Forlán, who took charge following Marcelo Bielsa's departure. The Uruguayan Football Association has confirmed that Forlán's side will face India at 7:30 PM local time on October 6.

For India, the match offers another opportunity to test themselves against elite international opposition. Ryan Williams was among the team's notable performers earlier in the window, scoring against Panama, while India will be looking for a stronger defensive display after conceding four goals against Brazil.

Where To Watch India vs Uruguay Live In India?

Football fans looking for India vs Uruguay live streaming can watch the match online on SonyLIV. The fixture is part of Sony's coverage of India's 2026 international friendlies.

The India vs Uruguay match will also be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Sony Pictures Networks India has confirmed that India's fixtures against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay will be available across its television and streaming platforms.

India vs Uruguay Football Match: Full Details

Match: India vs Uruguay

India vs Uruguay Competition: International Friendly

International Friendly Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata Kick-off time: 7:30 PM IST

7:30 PM IST India vs Uruguay live telecast: Sony Sports Network

Sony Sports Network India vs Uruguay live streaming: SonyLIV

Where To Watch India vs Uruguay Online?

The India vs Uruguay football match will be available to stream live on SonyLIV in India. Fans can access the fixture through the SonyLIV app and website.

The match is expected to draw significant attention as India conclude their international window against another major football nation following their fixtures against Panama and Brazil.

India's September-October FIFA window has provided the Blue Tigers with three high-profile tests, with the Uruguay match serving as their final fixture of the international break.

India vs Uruguay: When Does The Match Start?

The India vs Uruguay football match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, October 6. The game will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.