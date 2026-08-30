India vs Thailand Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Women's Asia Cup Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, seven-time champions, begin Asia Cup campaign against Thailand.

Thailand enters confidently, despite India's dominant 3-0 record.

Match starts 8 PM IST; broadcast on Sony Sports Network, live streaming on Sony LIV.

India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup: India begin their Women's Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Thailand on Sunday, with Harmanpreet Kaur's team looking to launch their title bid with a victory. The seven-time champions enter the tournament as one of the favourites, having also won the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. Thailand, meanwhile, will provide India's opening challenge after making a confident start to their tournament. They defeated Hong Kong by six runs in their first match and will hope to carry that momentum into their meeting with the Indian side.

India vs Thailand: Live Streaming Details

India vs Thailand will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

The contest is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST on Sunday, August 30.

All Women's Asia Cup matches will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network TV channels, while the Sony LIV app and website will live stream the tournament.

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India Hold Dominant Record Against Thailand

India have never lost a women's T20I against Thailand. The teams have met three times in the format, with India winning on each occasion.

Two of those encounters came in the Women's Asia Cup. India recorded a 66-run victory in 2018, before cruising to a nine-wicket win in the 2022 semi-final.

That record gives India a significant advantage heading into Sunday's contest. However, Thailand's recent results suggest they cannot be overlooked.

Thailand Arrive With Confidence

Thailand have already shown their ability to compete in regional T20 cricket.

Earlier this year, they won the ACC Women's T20I Premier Cup, while their Asia Cup campaign began with a six-run victory over Hong Kong.

Thailand also reached the Women's Asia Cup semi-finals in 2022, demonstrating that they have experience competing deep into the tournament.

Still, India remain the clear favourites based on their record and pedigree. Having won seven of the nine previous editions, Harmanpreet's team will be expected to begin their latest title challenge on a winning note.