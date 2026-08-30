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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs Thailand Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Women's Asia Cup Clash

India vs Thailand Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Women's Asia Cup Clash

India open their Women's Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Thailand in Dubai. Here's the match time, TV channel, live streaming details.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India, seven-time champions, begin Asia Cup campaign against Thailand.
  • Thailand enters confidently, despite India's dominant 3-0 record.
  • Match starts 8 PM IST; broadcast on Sony Sports Network, live streaming on Sony LIV.

India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup: India begin their Women's Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Thailand on Sunday, with Harmanpreet Kaur's team looking to launch their title bid with a victory. The seven-time champions enter the tournament as one of the favourites, having also won the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. Thailand, meanwhile, will provide India's opening challenge after making a confident start to their tournament. They defeated Hong Kong by six runs in their first match and will hope to carry that momentum into their meeting with the Indian side.

India vs Thailand: Live Streaming Details

India vs Thailand will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

The contest is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST on Sunday, August 30. 

All Women's Asia Cup matches will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network TV channels, while the Sony LIV app and website will live stream the tournament.

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India Hold Dominant Record Against Thailand

India have never lost a women's T20I against Thailand. The teams have met three times in the format, with India winning on each occasion.

Two of those encounters came in the Women's Asia Cup. India recorded a 66-run victory in 2018, before cruising to a nine-wicket win in the 2022 semi-final.

That record gives India a significant advantage heading into Sunday's contest. However, Thailand's recent results suggest they cannot be overlooked.

Thailand Arrive With Confidence

Thailand have already shown their ability to compete in regional T20 cricket.

Earlier this year, they won the ACC Women's T20I Premier Cup, while their Asia Cup campaign began with a six-run victory over Hong Kong.

Thailand also reached the Women's Asia Cup semi-finals in 2022, demonstrating that they have experience competing deep into the tournament.

Still, India remain the clear favourites based on their record and pedigree. Having won seven of the nine previous editions, Harmanpreet's team will be expected to begin their latest title challenge on a winning note.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup match take place?

The match is scheduled for Sunday, August 30, at 8:00 PM IST. It will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

How can I watch the India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup match?

All Women's Asia Cup matches, including India vs Thailand, will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network TV channels. You can also live stream the tournament on the Sony LIV app and website.

What is India's historical record against Thailand in women's T20Is?

India has a dominant record, having never lost a women's T20I against Thailand in three encounters. Two of these victories came during previous Women's Asia Cup tournaments.

What is Thailand's recent form heading into the match against India?

Thailand arrives with confidence, having won the ACC Women's T20I Premier Cup earlier this year. They also began their Asia Cup campaign with a six-run victory over Hong Kong.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jemimah Rodrigues Harmanpreet Kaur Asia Cup India Vs Thailand
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