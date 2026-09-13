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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

India and Sri Lanka face-off for the Women's Asia Cup crown in a repeat of the previous edition's final. Find out the toss result and playing combinations ahead.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 06:31 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka Toss: India and Sri Lanka are set for another title showdown in the ACC Women’s Asia Cup, with the stakes even higher as the two sides meet in the final once again. The Women in Blue have stormed into the decider unbeaten and now stand one victory away from another continental crown, while defending champions Sri Lanka are determined to spoil their rivals’ bid for glory. With history repeating itself on the grandest stage, Sunday’s final promises a high-pressure battle with the Asia Cup trophy on the line.

Toss for the IND vs SL Women's Asia Cup final will be conducted around 7:30 PM IST with the playing XIs revealed shortly afterwards. All details will be updated here accordingly.

Read More: 'Did I Look Unfit?': Mohammed Shami Takes Swipe At BCCI Selectors After Duleep Trophy Triumph

India-W vs Sri Lanka-W Head-To-Head Record

India hold a commanding advantage in the IND-W vs SL-W T20 head-to-head, winning 25 of their 31 meetings so far.

Sri Lanka have managed five victories, while one encounter ended without a result.

Despite that dominant overall record, Sri Lanka have the more recent bragging rights in the Women’s Asia Cup, having beaten India in the previous final between the teams.

India remain the most successful side in Women’s Asia Cup history with seven titles, while Sri Lanka enter the latest final as the reigning champions.

The contrasting records add extra weight to the contest, with India looking to reclaim the trophy and Sri Lanka aiming to defend their crown.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Harmanpreet Kaur India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup Women's Asia Cup Final
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