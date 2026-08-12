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English NewsSportsCricketFresh Injury Blow For India! Star All-Rounder’s Return Uncertain For Sri Lanka Tests: Report

Fresh Injury Blow For India! Star All-Rounder’s Return Uncertain For Sri Lanka Tests: Report

India could face another injury setback against Sri Lanka, with Washington Sundar unlikely to join the squad for the second Test as he continues hamstring recovery.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Washington Sundar likely to miss second Sri Lanka Test due to injury.
  • Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan also ruled out of series.
  • India's growing injury list complicates upcoming Test series preparation.

IND vs SL Test Injury Saga: India could be without another key player for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, with Washington Sundar reportedly unlikely to feature in the second match. The development comes at an inconvenient time for India, who are already managing a growing injury list. Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan have been ruled out of the two-Test series, and Sundar's hamstring problem could now keep him away from the squad for the latter part of the tour.

Washington Sundar Unlikely To Join India

Sundar is currently undergoing his recovery at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in India.

According to a Times of India report, the team management and medical staff are unwilling to rush the all-rounder back while several other players are also dealing with fitness issues.

Read More: Australia Playing XI For Bangladesh Test Revealed: Star Pacer Returns After 13 Months

His prospects of travelling to Sri Lanka in time for the second Test have reportedly been described as "very slim".

A "thorough assessment" is expected to take place next week, after which the team could have a clearer picture of his recovery.

With India already short of options, Sundar's absence would leave another hole in the squad.

His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a valuable option, particularly in subcontinental conditions where spin could play an important role.

India Already Without Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan

India's injury concerns have already forced changes to the squad before the series begins.

Bumrah will miss the Sri Lanka Tests after failing to fully recover from the left knee injury he suffered during India's ODI series against England.

The veteran fast bowler's absence prompted the BCCI Men's Selection Committee to bring uncapped pacer Auqib Nabi into the squad as his replacement.

Sudharsan is also unavailable, with Sarfaraz Khan drafted into the team in his place.

The two-match series is scheduled to begin in Galle, and India's preparation has already been complicated by the number of players facing fitness concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Washington Sundar available for the Test series against Sri Lanka?

Washington Sundar is reportedly unlikely to play in the second Test due to a hamstring problem. His prospects of traveling to Sri Lanka in time are described as

Which other key Indian players are missing the Sri Lanka Test series due to injury?

Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan have already been ruled out of the two-Test series. Their absences have complicated India's preparations.

Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing in the Test series?

Jasprit Bumrah will miss the Sri Lanka Tests because he has not fully recovered from a left knee injury. He sustained this injury during India's ODI series against England.

Who replaced Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan in the squad?

Auqib Nabi has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the squad. Sarfaraz Khan was drafted into the team in place of Sai Sudharsan.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Washington Sundar India VS Sri Lanka Sai Sudharsan
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