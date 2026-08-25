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English NewsSportsCricketICC Takes Big Action, Punishes Sri Lanka Star After Angry Outburst vs India

ICC Takes Big Action, Punishes Sri Lanka Star After Angry Outburst vs India

IND vs SL Live: Prabath Jayasuriya has received an official reprimand and one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the India vs Sri Lanka Test.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya reprimanded for hitting boundary wedges.
  • Breach of ICC Code of Conduct for equipment abuse after dismissal.
  • Jayasuriya accepted sanction, received one demerit point.
  • He avoided financial penalty; first offence in 24 months.

IND vs SL Live: Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has been officially reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after an emotional reaction during the second Test against India in Colombo. Jayasuriya was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct after striking the boundary wedges with his bat following his dismissal on Day 2.

Jayasuriya Handed Official Reprimand

Jayasuriya breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which covers the abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match.

The incident occurred with the final delivery of the second day's play. After being dismissed, Jayasuriya struck the boundary wedges with his bat as he walked back towards the pavilion.

The spinner admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Jayasuriya has also received one demerit point on his disciplinary record. It is his first offence under the ICC Code of Conduct in a 24-month period.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Sri Lanka Star Suddenly Switches To Hindi, Video Goes Viral

Umpires Level Charge Against Sri Lanka Spinner

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella.

The sanction falls within the penalties available for a Level 1 offence. Such breaches carry a minimum punishment of an official reprimand and can result in a fine of up to 50 per cent of a player's match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Jayasuriya therefore avoided a financial penalty but will carry one demerit point from the incident.

The action came after a frustrating end to the day's play for Sri Lanka, with Jayasuriya's dismissal bringing the innings to a close and prompting the emotional reaction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Prabath Jayasuriya reprimanded by the ICC?

He was reprimanded for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. Jayasuriya struck the boundary wedges with his bat after his dismissal on Day 2 of the second Test against India.

What specific rule did Jayasuriya breach?

Jayasuriya breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct. This article covers the abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings during an international match.

What was the consequence for Prabath Jayasuriya's actions?

He received an official reprimand and one demerit point on his disciplinary record. As he admitted the offence, no formal hearing was required.

Who reported the incident involving Prabath Jayasuriya?

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, along with third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
India VS Sri Lanka ICC IND Vs SL Prabath Jayasuriya
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