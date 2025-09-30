Women's ODI World Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Clash

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup kicks off today with the hosts, India, taking on Sri Lanka, at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

The Women in Blue come in as favorites for the clash, playing at home, and also having won two of their last three matches played earlier this year. With the Men in Blue taking a bit of rest after their Asia Cup triumph before stepping into action again, fans can check out Harmanpreet Kaur leading the national side.

Here are the IND vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Live Streaming and TV Broadcast details:

IND vs SL: How to Watch ICC Women's World Cup Match

Where to watch IND-W v SL-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka will be live streamed on JioHotstar.

Where to watch IND-W v SL-W TV Broadcast

The TV Broadcast of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match will be available on the Star Sports Network channels.

India vs Sri Lanka: Women's World Cup Match Time

The India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST. The toss should be conducted half-an-hour before the first innings kick-off. The playing XI is expected to be announced after the toss is conducted.

This is the very first match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

ICC Women's World Cup: IND vs SL Full Squad

India - Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Sri Lanka - Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya.