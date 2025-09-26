Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: India Look To Fine-Tune Skills Before Mega Final

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: India enter this clash after winning all group-stage matches against UAE, Pakistan, and Oman, followed by victories over Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super 4s.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 06:49 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Check below India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 live score, updates.
Source : @OfficialSLC / X

Background

India vs Sri Lanka Live: The final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 will see India take on Sri Lanka in what has become a dead-rubber encounter. While India have already secured their place in the final against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the defending champions, have been eliminated.

For India, this match offers an opportunity to rotate the squad and keep players fresh ahead of the mega final, whereas Sri Lanka will aim to restore some pride after consecutive Super 4 losses.

Team India Preview

India enter this clash on the back of dominant performances, winning all group-stage matches against UAE, Pakistan, and Oman, followed by victories over Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super 4s. Batting has been spearheaded by Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 248 runs in five games at a strike rate above 200.

The spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav (12 wickets at an economy of 5.65), Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel has been equally effective. With the final already secured, India are expected to rotate players - Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya may rest, with Arshdeep Singh and Rinku Singh likely to feature.

Fielding improvements will also be a focus after 11 dropped catches in the last two matches.

Sri Lanka Preview

Sri Lanka began the tournament strongly, topping Group B with wins over Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. However, they stumbled in the Super 4s, losing to Bangladesh by four wickets and Pakistan by five, ending their hopes for a repeat final.

Key batters Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis must fire at the top, while spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga will play pivotal roles in controlling the middle overs.

Head-to-Head in T20Is

The Indian cricket team have historically dominated Sri Lanka in T20Is, winning 22 of their 32 encounters, including a Super Over, while Sri Lanka have only nine victories.

Playing XIs

Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk)/Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah/Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

18:49 PM (IST)  •  26 Sep 2025

IND vs SL Live Score: Dead rubber match

India-Sri Lanka match carries no impact on tournament standings, with India already through to the final and Sri Lanka eliminated. However, Sri Lanka will look to restore some pride after back-to-back losses in the Super 4 stage. For India, the focus will be on sharpening their fielding, particularly catching, following 11 dropped catches in their last two games.

Opinion
