India Stay In Command Despite Sri Lanka Fightback On Day 3 Of Colombo Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sri Lanka mounted strong resistance, scoring 257 runs.

Sooriyabandara (80) and Dinusha contributed significantly to resistance.

Their crucial partnerships helped Sri Lanka negotiate India's bowlers.

Sri Lanka trails by 238 runs; India needs two.

IND vs SL Live: Sri Lanka produced a determined fightback on Day 3 of the second Test against India, but the hosts still face a daunting deficit heading into the final day. A total of 257 runs were scored for the loss of six wickets, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Sonal Dinusha leading Sri Lanka's resistance after India posted 503/9 declared.

Sooriyabandara, Dinusha Lead Sri Lanka's Fight

Pasindu Sooriyabandara continued to impress after making his Test debut as a concussion substitute during the first Test in Galle. The right-hander looked composed after coming to the crease and formed a crucial 87-run partnership with Kamindu Mendis.

The partnership helped Sri Lanka negotiate India's attack through a difficult phase before it was broken shortly before lunch.

Sooriyabandara later added another useful stand with Sonal Dinusha, but Ravindra Jadeja eventually provided India with the breakthrough, dismissing him for a well-made 80.

His innings gave Sri Lanka a much-needed boost, but the hosts still had a sizeable mountain to climb.

Sonal Dinusha Continues Impressive Run

Dinusha once again proved to be Sri Lanka's most reliable batter in the series. The left-hander registered another score of more than 50, making it his third consecutive 50-plus score across his last three innings.

He looked comfortable against both India's pace and spin and played an important role in keeping Sri Lanka's innings together after the loss of Sooriyabandara.

Keshara Nuwantha and Lahiru Kumara also provided support lower down the order, helping Sri Lanka extend their resistance.

However, India still remained firmly in control at the close of play.

India Need Two Wickets On Day 4

Sri Lanka remain 238 runs behind India and have only two wickets left in their first innings.

India took the second new ball before stumps and will return on Day 4 looking to finish the innings quickly and force the hosts to follow on or set up a commanding position, depending on the match situation.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will hope their final pair can add valuable runs and reduce India's advantage.

With Sri Lanka showing considerably more resistance than they managed earlier in the match, Day 4 could begin with India chasing the final two wickets while the hosts look to stretch the game as deep as possible.

Stumps were called at 5:15 PM local time, bringing an absorbing third day to an end.