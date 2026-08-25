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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Stay In Command Despite Sri Lanka Fightback On Day 3 Of Colombo Test

India Stay In Command Despite Sri Lanka Fightback On Day 3 Of Colombo Test

IND vs SL Live: Sri Lanka fight back on Day 3 of the Colombo Test, but India remain 238 runs ahead after 257 runs were scored for six wickets.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sri Lanka mounted strong resistance, scoring 257 runs.
  • Sooriyabandara (80) and Dinusha contributed significantly to resistance.
  • Their crucial partnerships helped Sri Lanka negotiate India's bowlers.
  • Sri Lanka trails by 238 runs; India needs two.

IND vs SL Live: Sri Lanka produced a determined fightback on Day 3 of the second Test against India, but the hosts still face a daunting deficit heading into the final day. A total of 257 runs were scored for the loss of six wickets, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Sonal Dinusha leading Sri Lanka's resistance after India posted 503/9 declared.

Sooriyabandara, Dinusha Lead Sri Lanka's Fight

Pasindu Sooriyabandara continued to impress after making his Test debut as a concussion substitute during the first Test in Galle. The right-hander looked composed after coming to the crease and formed a crucial 87-run partnership with Kamindu Mendis.

The partnership helped Sri Lanka negotiate India's attack through a difficult phase before it was broken shortly before lunch.

Sooriyabandara later added another useful stand with Sonal Dinusha, but Ravindra Jadeja eventually provided India with the breakthrough, dismissing him for a well-made 80.

His innings gave Sri Lanka a much-needed boost, but the hosts still had a sizeable mountain to climb.

Sonal Dinusha Continues Impressive Run

Dinusha once again proved to be Sri Lanka's most reliable batter in the series. The left-hander registered another score of more than 50, making it his third consecutive 50-plus score across his last three innings.

He looked comfortable against both India's pace and spin and played an important role in keeping Sri Lanka's innings together after the loss of Sooriyabandara.

Keshara Nuwantha and Lahiru Kumara also provided support lower down the order, helping Sri Lanka extend their resistance.

However, India still remained firmly in control at the close of play.

India Need Two Wickets On Day 4

Sri Lanka remain 238 runs behind India and have only two wickets left in their first innings.

India took the second new ball before stumps and will return on Day 4 looking to finish the innings quickly and force the hosts to follow on or set up a commanding position, depending on the match situation.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will hope their final pair can add valuable runs and reduce India's advantage.

With Sri Lanka showing considerably more resistance than they managed earlier in the match, Day 4 could begin with India chasing the final two wickets while the hosts look to stretch the game as deep as possible.

Stumps were called at 5:15 PM local time, bringing an absorbing third day to an end.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the IND vs SL second Test after Day 3?

Sri Lanka scored 257 runs for six wickets on Day 3 but still trails India by 238 runs. India had declared their innings at 503/9.

Which Sri Lankan players showed resistance on Day 3?

Pasindu Sooriyabandara scored a well-made 80 runs, and Sonal Dinusha registered another 50-plus score. They formed crucial partnerships to resist India's attack.

What was Sonal Dinusha's achievement on Day 3?

Sonal Dinusha made his third consecutive 50-plus score in his last three innings. He proved to be Sri Lanka's most reliable batter.

What is India's objective heading into Day 4?

India needs two more wickets to conclude Sri Lanka's first innings. They will look to finish quickly and establish a commanding position.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sri Lanka Cricket Test Cricket India VS Sri Lanka India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test India Cricket Colombo Test
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