Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first in the highly anticipated men's cricket semi-final at Asian Games 2026 amid weather concerns. Following a series of rain washouts, clear skies have finally emerged at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin for a high-stakes blockbuster clash. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first, putting Shreyas Iyer’s Team India in to bat in the second semi-final of the 2026 Asian Games.

Boasting a formidable squad that features key stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson, the defending champions are targeting nothing less than a decisive victory to secure their spot in the Gold Medal match against Pakistan.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was given a break for India's only competitive game since arriving in Japan, the one-off T20I against Japan, is set to return to the playing XI. His comeback means Yash Thakur will make way.

Sri Lanka head into the contest with several uncertainties surrounding their combination. However, the squad features plenty of players with international cricket experience, giving them confidence that they can challenge India and pull off an upset.

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Sohan de Livera(w), Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige(c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Tharindu Ratnayake, Binura Fernando.

IND vs Sri Lanka: T20I Head-to-Head Dominance

India hold a commanding record against Sri Lanka in T20 Internationals, winning 23 out of their 33 encounters. Sri Lanka have managed 9 victories, with one match ending in no result. India enter this Asian Games clash as clear favorites.

The winner of India vs Sri Lanka semi-final match will face Pakistan cricket team in the Gold Medal match. Pakistan defeated Bangaldesh by 6 wickets in semi-final 1.