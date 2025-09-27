Asia Cup Super 4: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over In Nail-Biting Run Fest

India have beaten Sri Lanka in the last Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, that too in the tournament's very first Super Over.

The Men in Blue had posted a 200+ score on the board, which their opponents managed to level through a dazzling batting display, only to lose in the tie-breaker.

With this defeat, Sri Lanka leave the tournament winless in the Super 4 stage. India, on the other hand, march on to the final to face Pakistan, for which they had already qualified after their last game.

India Breach the 200 Mark

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first. Out walked Shubman Gill alongside Abhishek Sharma, though Gill’s stay was cut short in only the second over.

Sharma, however, continued unfazed in the only fashion he prefers, racing away to yet another fluent fifty.

Once he fell, India slowed before Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma rebuilt momentum. Still, it wasn’t sustained, as Samson departed after a good knock, and Hardik Pandya followed immediately after.

Despite the setbacks though, India finished strong, posting 202 from their 20 overs, sealed by Axar Patel’s last-ball six.

Sri Lanka Take India To Super Over

Hardik Pandya struck in the fourth delivery of the second innings, sending back Kusal Mendis, but Sri Lanka would still dominate. Their batsmen displayed spark during the Power Play, scoring 72 runs.

Even when the fielding restrictions were lifted, the run rate didn't come down, as the team raced to 114 in 10 overs with only a single wicket down. Pathum Nissanka led the charge, taking Indian bowlers to the cleaners, scoring 107 off 58 balls, allowing his team to level India's score of 202.

However, in the Super Over, Sri Lanka posted a total of just 2 runs (along with a bit of drama), which India would be able to chase easily.

IND vs SL: Asia Cup Playing XI

These players were in action in today's Asia Cup Super 4 match:

India - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sri Lanka - Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara