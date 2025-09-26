IND vs SL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asia Cup Super 4 Clash
India is set to take on Sri Lanka in the last Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match before facing Pakistan in the final. Check out live streaming, TV Broadcast and more details.
India and Sri Lanka are going to face each other in the Asia Cup later today, September 26, 2025.
Notably, this will be the first time that these two sides meet in this edition of the competition, in what is the last match of its Super 4 stage. Check out when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka ahead:
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: How to Watch IND vs SL
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details
The Asia Cup Super 4 clash between India and Sri Lanka will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website on September 25, 2025.
Note: Viewers will need an active Sony LIV subscription to catch the action live online.
Other regions:
UAE - StarzPlay
MENA - StarzPlay
USA - Willow TV App
Australia - Kayo Sports
Sri Lanka - Dialog ViU
Bangladesh - Toffee, Tapmad
Pakistan - Tapmad, Myco
TV Broadcast: Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka Live
Cricket fans can also tune into the action on the Sony Sports Network TV channels, which will broadcast the match live in India.
Other regions:
UAE - CricLife, CricLife Max
MENA - CricLife, CricLife Max
Oman - Oman TV Sports
USA - Willow TV
Australia - N/A
Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV, TV-1
Bangladesh - Gazi TV
Pakistan - PTV Sports HD
IND vs SL Match Timing
- Toss: 7:30 PM IST
- Match Start: 8:00 PM IST
While this is a Super 4 fixture, both seats for the Asia Cup final have been booked, one by India, and the other by their arch rival, Pakistan.
Therefore, the result of this encounter will have no effect on the competition. Nevertheless, there is potential for an engaging match-up.
India enter the match as undoubtedly the stronger side, with a well-rounded squad and momentum on their side. However, Sri Lanka would hope to walk away with at least one win from this stage.
IND vs SL: Asia Cup 2025 Full Squads
India - Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Sri Lanka - Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.