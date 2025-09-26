IND vs SL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asia Cup Super 4 Clash

India and Sri Lanka are going to face each other in the Asia Cup later today, September 26, 2025.

Notably, this will be the first time that these two sides meet in this edition of the competition, in what is the last match of its Super 4 stage. Check out when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka ahead:

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: How to Watch IND vs SL

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details

The Asia Cup Super 4 clash between India and Sri Lanka will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website on September 25, 2025.

Note: Viewers will need an active Sony LIV subscription to catch the action live online.

Other regions:

UAE - StarzPlay

MENA - StarzPlay

USA - Willow TV App

Australia - Kayo Sports

Sri Lanka - Dialog ViU

Bangladesh - Toffee, Tapmad

Pakistan - Tapmad, Myco

TV Broadcast: Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka Live

Cricket fans can also tune into the action on the Sony Sports Network TV channels, which will broadcast the match live in India.

Other regions:

UAE - CricLife, CricLife Max

MENA - CricLife, CricLife Max

Oman - Oman TV Sports

USA - Willow TV

Australia - N/A

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV, TV-1

Bangladesh - Gazi TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports HD

IND vs SL Match Timing

Toss: 7:30 PM IST





Match Start: 8:00 PM IST



While this is a Super 4 fixture, both seats for the Asia Cup final have been booked, one by India, and the other by their arch rival, Pakistan.

Therefore, the result of this encounter will have no effect on the competition. Nevertheless, there is potential for an engaging match-up.

India enter the match as undoubtedly the stronger side, with a well-rounded squad and momentum on their side. However, Sri Lanka would hope to walk away with at least one win from this stage.

IND vs SL: Asia Cup 2025 Full Squads

India - Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Sri Lanka - Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.







