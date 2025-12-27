How To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Women's 4th T20I: Live Streaming & TV Details

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketHow To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Women's 4th T20I: Live Streaming & TV Details

India and Sri Lanka's women's teams are set for the fourth T20I clash of their on-going series. Check out live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 07:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian women's team has completely dominated and already clinched their on-going T20I series with Sri Lanka with three wins in three matches.

However, there still are two more games left to be played, with the next one a little under 24 hours away from now. 

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has had a great start to their ICC Women's T20 World Cup preparations, and would like to keep the momentum going. 

For those interested in catching the action live, but unaware of where to watch, here are all IND vs SL 4th T20I live streaming and TV broadcast details.

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: Live Streaming

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream India vs Sri Lanka 4th women's T20I tomorrow, December 28, 2025.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the toss likely to be held around 6:30 PM IST. Live stream coverage is expected to begin sometime ahead of the toss.

Having said that, readers should note that an active JioHotstar subscription will be required to watch the full match on either platform.

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: TV Broadcast Details

Certain Star Sports Network channels will air the India vs Sri Lanka T20I match. 

Live television coverage is also expected to be underway well before the toss takes place.

The match venue is the same as their previous encounter, the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Sri Lanka batted first here during the third match, but were only able to score 112 runs, losing 7 wickets in the 20 overs they played.

India chased the score in 13.2 overs with 8 wickets in hand.

This has pretty much been the story of this bilateral series, where Sri Lanka despite not being bowled out have failed to post challenging totals against the Women in Blue, who on the other hand, have chased their targets fairly easily.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 07:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND-W Vs SL-W 4th T20I Live Streaming India Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Telecast IND W Vs SL W TV Channel Women’s T20I Series Live Streaming
