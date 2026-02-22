Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs South Africa: Weather Forecast - Rain Impact On IND vs SA Super 8 Clash In Ahmedabad

India vs South Africa: Weather Forecast - Rain Impact On IND vs SA Super 8 Clash In Ahmedabad

India vs South Africa Weather Forecast: With first Super 8 match between Pakistan and New Zealand washed out, fans are naturally concerned about the weather conditions for IND vs SA clash.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 09:08 AM (IST)

India vs South Africa Weather Forecast Super 8 Match Ahmedabad: The Super 8 stage of 2026 T20 World Cup began with a clash between Pakistan and New Zealand at R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday, February 21. However, persistent rain forced the match to be abandoned without a result.

Now, attention shifts to India''s opening Super 8 fixture against South Africa on Sunday, February 22, at Narendra Modi Stadium. With the previous game washed out, fans are naturally concerned about the weather conditions for this high-stakes encounter.

IND vs SA Weather Update

According to AccuWeather, there is no forecast of rain in Ahmedabad on India vs South Africa Super 8 match day. Clear skies are expected, and spectators should be able to enjoy a full, uninterrupted contest. The temperature during the evening is likely to hover around 27°C.

That said, dew could play a big role in the second innings. In earlier matches at this venue during the tournament, dew has been noticeable under lights, potentially aiding teams batting second. As a result, the captain winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.

India vs South Africa - Head-to-Head in T20Is

India and South Africa have faced each other 35 times in T20 Internationals. India holds the edge with 21 wins, while South Africa has won 13 matches. One game ended without a result.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brewis, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Quena Mphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the weather forecast for the India vs South Africa Super 8 match in Ahmedabad?

Clear skies are expected in Ahmedabad on the match day, with no forecast of rain. Spectators can anticipate a full, uninterrupted contest.

What will be the approximate temperature during the India vs South Africa match?

The temperature during the evening is likely to be around 27°C.

Could dew affect the India vs South Africa match?

Yes, dew could play a significant role in the second innings. It has been noticeable under lights at this venue, potentially benefiting the team batting second.

What is the head-to-head record between India and South Africa in T20Is?

India has a strong record against South Africa, with 21 wins out of 35 T20 International matches played. South Africa has won 13, and one match had no result.

Published at : 22 Feb 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
