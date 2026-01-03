India vs South Africa U19 1st Youth ODI: Live Telecast And Streaming Info

As the road to the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup officially begins, the Indian U19 team is set to take on South Africa U19 in a high-stakes three-match Youth ODI series.

The opening fixture, scheduled for Saturday, January 3, 2026, serves as a critical dress rehearsal for the young "Boys in Blue" to acclimatize to the conditions in Southern Africa before the global tournament kicks off on January 15.

Match Details and Venue

The 1st Youth ODI will be held at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, a venue known for offering early pace and bounce - conditions that will test the technique of India’s budding stars. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST, with the crucial toss taking place at 1:00 PM IST.

Live Streaming and Telecast: Where to Watch?

This three-match series (January 3, 5, and 7) is the final opportunity for the Indian management to finalize their playing XI. Following the tour, India U-19 team will head to the World Cup, where they are placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, the USA, and Bangladesh.

India U19 Squad for SA Tour: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (C), Aaron George (VC), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar.