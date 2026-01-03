Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs South Africa U19 1st Youth ODI: Live Telecast And Streaming Info

India vs South Africa U19 1st Youth ODI: Live Telecast And Streaming Info

The 1st Youth ODI will be held at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, a venue known for offering early pace and bounce - conditions that will test the technique of India’s budding stars.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 01:26 PM (IST)

As the road to the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup officially begins, the Indian U19 team is set to take on South Africa U19 in a high-stakes three-match Youth ODI series.

The opening fixture, scheduled for Saturday, January 3, 2026, serves as a critical dress rehearsal for the young "Boys in Blue" to acclimatize to the conditions in Southern Africa before the global tournament kicks off on January 15.

Match Details and Venue

The 1st Youth ODI will be held at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, a venue known for offering early pace and bounce - conditions that will test the technique of India’s budding stars. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST, with the crucial toss taking place at 1:00 PM IST.

Live Streaming and Telecast: Where to Watch?

When will India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI take place?

India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI will take place on Saturday, January 03.

Where will India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI be held?

India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI will be held at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

What time will the India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI start?

India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show live telecast of India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI?

India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI won't telecast live in India.

How to watch live streaming of India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI?

India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI doesn't have an official streaming partner yet.

This three-match series (January 3, 5, and 7) is the final opportunity for the Indian management to finalize their playing XI. Following the tour, India U-19 team will head to the World Cup, where they are placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, the USA, and Bangladesh.

India U19 Squad for SA Tour: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (C), Aaron George (VC), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar.

Related Video

Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vaibhav Suryavanshi IND U19 Vs SA U19 Live India Vs South Africa U19 Live India Vs South Africa U19
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Hindu Man Dies After Mob Attack As Violence Against Minorities Escalates
Bangladesh Hindu Man Dies After Mob Attack As Violence Against Minorities Escalates
World
Multiple Blasts Rock Venezuela’s Capital Caracas After Trump's Warning, Airspace Shutdown
Multiple Blasts Rock Venezuela’s Capital Caracas After Trump's Warning, Airspace Shutdown
IPL
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
Cities
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
Advertisement

Videos

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Breaking: Ajit Pawar Takes Swipe at BJP, Targets CM Fadnavis Amid Maharashtra Civic Poll Battle
Indore Toxic Water Tragedy: Tender Delay Alleged, Over 15 Deaths Linked to Pipeline Negligence
Breaking: Tension Erupts at Kamaniya Gate Jabalpur Over Alleged Religious Insult, Situation Under Control
UP Operation Langda: Rape and Murder Accused Arrested After Encounter in Bulandshahr
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget