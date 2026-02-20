Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







How book tickets for India vs South Africa Super 8 match: The stage is set for a massive Super 8 clash as defending champions India face South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22, 2026. With both India and South Africa entering the round undefeated, demand for seats at the world’s largest cricket stadium has reached a fever pitch.

IND vs SA, Super 8: How to Book Tickets

The official ticketing partner for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is BookMyShow.

Official Portal: Visit the BookMyShow app or website and navigate to "Sports" or "T20 World Cup" section.

Choose India vs South Africa Super 8 fixture scheduled for February 22.

Tap on “Book Tickets” option.

Pick your preferred stand and select seats based on availability and pricing.

Complete the payment process.

Your digital M-ticket will appear in the profile section of the BookMyShow app, with QR code becoming active at 7:00 PM IST on matchday.

Availability: As of today, most general stands are showing a "Filling Fast" alert. Three major blocks are already sold out, so fans are advised to book immediately.

Limit: Users can typically book up to 10 tickets per transaction.

Ticket Prices & Seating Categories

Prices for India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash vary based on the view and hospitality level. Lowest ticket price remains fixed at INR 1,000, but it is expected to sell out quickly. Given the scale of the event and the experience promised to fans, the pricing is relatively reasonable.

How to Watch IND vs SA Live: Broadcast & Streaming Details

If you aren't at the stadium, you can catch action from India vs South Africa Super 8 match live, starting at 7:00 PM IST:

TV: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network with commentary in multiple regional languages (Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and more).

Live Streaming: Digital viewers in India can stream the match for free on JioHotstar app and website.