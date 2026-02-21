The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday at 7:00 PM IST.
India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Head-To-Head Record And Last Five Match Performances
The titans of Group 1 collide! India puts its dominant World Cup record against South Africa on the line in a crucial Super 8 battle at the world's largest cricket stadium.
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Head-To-Head Record: The Narendra Modi Stadium is set to host a titanic battle this Sunday as India faces South Africa in their opening Super 8 fixture of T20 World Cup 2026. With both teams entering this stage on the back of flawless 4-0 group stage runs, the 7:00 PM IST clash is a potential preview of the tournament final.
A Rivalry Defined by World Cup Dominance
While the overall T20I record between the two sides is relatively competitive, India has historically held a psychological edge on the world stage.
Out of their seven T20 World Cup meetings, India has secured five wins to South Africa's two. The most iconic chapter of this rivalry was written in June 2024, when India edged out the Proteas by 7 runs in Barbados to lift the trophy.
Last 5 T20I Encounters: Statistical Breakdown
Recent encounters between the two sides have been explosive, with India winning four of their last five meetings.
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|Dec 19, 2025
|Ahmedabad
|India won by 30 runs
|Dec 14, 2025
|Dharamsala
|India won by 7 wickets
|Dec 11, 2025
|Chandigarh
|South Africa won by 51 runs
|Dec 9, 2025
|Cuttack
|India won by 101 runs
|Nov 15, 2024
|Johannesburg
|India won by 135 runs
Ahmedabad Challenge
India boasts a formidable record at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning seven of their nine T20Is played here. Their most recent clash with South Africa at this venue in December 2025 saw India pile up a massive 231/5, powered by a record-breaking 16-ball fifty from Hardik Pandya.
South Africa, however, remains a dangerous threat in these conditions. Despite losing their last match in Ahmedabad, they recently became the first team to hand India 13 T20I defeats, the most by any opponent in the format. Their pace attack, featuring Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, will look to exploit the bounce offered by the Ahmedabad surface, which has historically been a "batting belter" once the initial movement with the new ball fades.
India vs South Africa T20I Meetings (Overall)
|Format / Venue
|Total Matches
|India Wins
|SA Wins
|All T20Is
|35
|21
|13
|T20 World Cup
|7
|5
|2
|Matches in India
|16
|8
|7
|Matches in Ahmedabad
|1
|1
|0
