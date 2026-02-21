India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Head-To-Head Record And Last Five Match Performances

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Head-To-Head Record: The Narendra Modi Stadium is set to host a titanic battle this Sunday as India faces South Africa in their opening Super 8 fixture of T20 World Cup 2026. With both teams entering this stage on the back of flawless 4-0 group stage runs, the 7:00 PM IST clash is a potential preview of the tournament final.

A Rivalry Defined by World Cup Dominance

While the overall T20I record between the two sides is relatively competitive, India has historically held a psychological edge on the world stage.

Out of their seven T20 World Cup meetings, India has secured five wins to South Africa's two. The most iconic chapter of this rivalry was written in June 2024, when India edged out the Proteas by 7 runs in Barbados to lift the trophy.

Last 5 T20I Encounters: Statistical Breakdown

Recent encounters between the two sides have been explosive, with India winning four of their last five meetings.

Date Venue Result Dec 19, 2025 Ahmedabad India won by 30 runs Dec 14, 2025 Dharamsala India won by 7 wickets Dec 11, 2025 Chandigarh South Africa won by 51 runs Dec 9, 2025 Cuttack India won by 101 runs Nov 15, 2024 Johannesburg India won by 135 runs

Ahmedabad Challenge

India boasts a formidable record at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning seven of their nine T20Is played here. Their most recent clash with South Africa at this venue in December 2025 saw India pile up a massive 231/5, powered by a record-breaking 16-ball fifty from Hardik Pandya.

South Africa, however, remains a dangerous threat in these conditions. Despite losing their last match in Ahmedabad, they recently became the first team to hand India 13 T20I defeats, the most by any opponent in the format. Their pace attack, featuring Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, will look to exploit the bounce offered by the Ahmedabad surface, which has historically been a "batting belter" once the initial movement with the new ball fades.

India vs South Africa T20I Meetings (Overall)

Format / Venue Total Matches India Wins SA Wins All T20Is 35 21 13 T20 World Cup 7 5 2 Matches in India 16 8 7 Matches in Ahmedabad 1 1 0