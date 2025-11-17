Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shubman Gill Could Travel With Indian Squad For 2nd Test vs South Africa: Report

Shubman Gill has reportedly been discharged from the hospital and might travel to Guwahati for the next Test match with the rest of the Indian squad on Wednesday.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 05:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India's Test captain, Shubman Gill, suffered from neck spasms that rendered him out of action from the majority of the first India vs South Africa Test match in Kolkata.

He faced 3 balls on Day 2, scoring 4 runs, but then had to be taken off the field. Notably, he had to be hospitalized, but has now reportedly been discharged.

His participation in the IND vs SA 2nd Test, which is set to be played in Guwahati is still up in the air. However, as per a report by the Times of India, there is a chance of Gill traveling with the Indian squad to the venue on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. 

If not on Wednesday, then the report suggests that he could on Thursday instead. The Indian team reportedly has an optional training session at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Date and Time

The second, and final match of this India vs South Africa Test series is scheduled to be played from November 22 through November 26, 2025 at the ACA Stadium.

The venue recently hosted the ICC Women's World Cup matches, including India's opener against Sri Lanka.

It is worth noting that the match here will start a bit earlier than it did in Kolkata, at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The coin toss, hence, should shift to 8:30 AM IST. 

Who Will Lead India If Gill Doesn't Play?

In case Shubman Gill does not participate in the IND vs SA 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant is most likely the top candidate to captain India.

He already is the vice captain, and acted as the stand-in skipper once Gill was taken off the field. 

There should be better clarity on the series host's leadership situation as we get closer to the match.

'Completely Destroyed Test Cricket': Harbhajan Singh Slams IND vs SA 1st Test Pitch

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 04:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA Shubman Gill IND Vs SA 2nd Test Shubman Gill Injury Shubman Gill Injury Update India Vs South Africa 2nd Test
Hasina's First Reaction After Dhaka Court Sentences Her To Death
Bangladesh: What The Court's Damning Verdict Says On Sheikh Hasina
Dual PAN Case: Azam Khan & Son Abdullah Azam Get 7-Year Jail Term
Tejashwi Yadav Elected LoP As RJD MLAs Gather For Review
