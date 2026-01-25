Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs South Africa Match Before T20 World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue Details

India's T20 World Cup campaign kicks off on February 7, when they face USA at Wankhede Stadium.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 06:18 PM (IST)

As India gears up to defend its crown at ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly finalized a unique preparation schedule.

Unlike previous editions with multiple exhibition games, India is slated to participate in just one official warm-up match, and their opponent is expected to be South Africa, Cricbuzz reported.

India vs South Africa clash will serve as the final dress rehearsal for Men in Blue before they begin their tournament journey on home soil.

India vs South Africa Warmup Match: Date, Venue

The fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled for January 31 in Thiruvananthapuram. After IND vs NZ series concludes, the Indian squad will regroup in Mumbai on February 3 to begin preparations for the T20 World Cup.

India's World Cup campaign kicks off on February 7, when they face the USA at Wankhede Stadium. Before that, the team will play a warm-up match against South Africa at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on February 4.

India has been placed in Group A, where they will face rivals Pakistan, along with Netherlands, United States, and Namibia. South Africa, who finished as runners-up in the previous T20 WC edition, are in Group D, sharing it with Canada, Afghanistan, New Zealand, and UAE.

South Africa will begin their campaign against Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 9.

India's T20 World Cup Schedule

Feb 7 (Fri): India vs USA - Group A
Venue: Colombo, Sri Lanka | Time: 7:00 PM IST

Feb 11 (Tue): India vs Netherlands - Group A
Venue: Colombo, Sri Lanka | Time: 7:00 PM IST

Feb 15 (Sat): India vs Pakistan - Group A
Venue: Colombo, Sri Lanka | Time: 7:00 PM IST

Feb 18 (Tue): India vs Namibia - Group A
Venue: Colombo, Sri Lanka | Time: 3:00 PM IST

ICC is likely to release the warm-up match schedule on Monday. Unless there is an unexpected change, India vs South Africa warm-up game is expected to stay as originally planned.

Published at : 25 Jan 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
