India vs South Africa Live Streaming: Match Time, Venue And How To Watch For Free

India women vs South Africa women live streaming: The 10th match of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will see India take on South Africa at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

A win in this crucial fixture will help Team India climb to the top of the points table, while South Africa will be looking to strengthen their chances of securing a spot in the top four.

India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 match live streaming, telecast

When will India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 match be played?

India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 match will take place on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

Where will India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 match be played?

India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 match will be hosted at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

What time will India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 match start?

India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 match will begin at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 match live on TV?

The Star Sports Network holds the official broadcast rights for India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 match. Viewers can watch the matches live on various Star Sports channels, available with commentary in Hindi, English, and regional languages.

How to watch India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 match live stream online?

Fans can enjoy India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 match live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar app in India.

How to watch India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 match for free?

Cricket fans can watch India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 match for free on DD Sports, which will telecast all Team India fixtures during Women’s World Cup 2025.

Probable playing XIs

India probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani/Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur.

South Africa Probable XI: Alyssa Healy (C & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt.