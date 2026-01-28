Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs South Africa In T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match - Check Full Schedule

India vs South Africa In T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match - Check Full Schedule

In a move that emphasizes quality over quantity, the Indian team, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, will play only one official warm-up match.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 10:35 AM (IST)

As the countdown to ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup enters its final days, ICC has unveiled the complete schedule for the pre-tournament warm-up matches.

For the defending champions, India, the road to title defense begins with a marquee "reunion" match against South Africa - the very team they defeated in the 2024 final.

India's Lone Shakedown

In a move that emphasizes quality over quantity, the Indian team, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, will play only one official warm-up match.

This high-profile encounter is scheduled for February 4 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The decision to limit the schedule likely stems from India's heavy workload, as the squad will transition directly from their ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The "India A" Experiment

Interestingly, BCCI is utilizing the warm-up window to give "India A" some international exposure. The main squad focuses on the Proteas and an auxiliary India A side will test the mettle of emerging nations:

India A vs USA: February 2 (Navi Mumbai)

India A vs Namibia: February 6 (Bengaluru)

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Warm-Up Schedule:

Between February 2 and February 6, a total of 16 matches will be played across venues in India (Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai) and Sri Lanka (Colombo).

Feb 2: Afghanistan vs Scotland - Bengaluru - 3:00 PM IST

Feb 2: India A vs USA - Navi Mumbai - 5:00 PM IST

Feb 3: Netherlands vs Zimbabwe - Colombo - 3:00 PM IST

Feb 4: India vs South Africa - Navi Mumbai - 7:00 PM IST

Feb 4: Pakistan vs Ireland - Colombo - 5:00 PM IST

Feb 5: Australia vs Netherlands - Colombo - 5:00 PM IST

Feb 5: New Zealand vs USA - Navi Mumbai - 7:00 PM IST

Note: England has notably opted out of all warm-up fixtures, choosing to rely on internal training sessions instead.

Why This Matters

These matches are more than just practice; they are the final opportunity for teams to acclimate to the subcontinental conditions.

For India, the clash against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium - known for its batting-friendly tracks - will be the ultimate litmus test for their middle-order combinations before their tournament opener against the USA on February 7.

Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
