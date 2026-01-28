India vs South Africa In T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match - Check Full Schedule

As the countdown to ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup enters its final days, ICC has unveiled the complete schedule for the pre-tournament warm-up matches.

For the defending champions, India, the road to title defense begins with a marquee "reunion" match against South Africa - the very team they defeated in the 2024 final.

India's Lone Shakedown

In a move that emphasizes quality over quantity, the Indian team, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, will play only one official warm-up match.

This high-profile encounter is scheduled for February 4 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The decision to limit the schedule likely stems from India's heavy workload, as the squad will transition directly from their ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The "India A" Experiment

Interestingly, BCCI is utilizing the warm-up window to give "India A" some international exposure. The main squad focuses on the Proteas and an auxiliary India A side will test the mettle of emerging nations:

India A vs USA: February 2 (Navi Mumbai)

India A vs Namibia: February 6 (Bengaluru)

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Warm-Up Schedule:

Between February 2 and February 6, a total of 16 matches will be played across venues in India (Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai) and Sri Lanka (Colombo).

Feb 2: Afghanistan vs Scotland - Bengaluru - 3:00 PM IST

Feb 2: India A vs USA - Navi Mumbai - 5:00 PM IST

Feb 3: Netherlands vs Zimbabwe - Colombo - 3:00 PM IST

Feb 4: India vs South Africa - Navi Mumbai - 7:00 PM IST

Feb 4: Pakistan vs Ireland - Colombo - 5:00 PM IST

Feb 5: Australia vs Netherlands - Colombo - 5:00 PM IST

Feb 5: New Zealand vs USA - Navi Mumbai - 7:00 PM IST

Note: England has notably opted out of all warm-up fixtures, choosing to rely on internal training sessions instead.

Why This Matters

These matches are more than just practice; they are the final opportunity for teams to acclimate to the subcontinental conditions.

For India, the clash against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium - known for its batting-friendly tracks - will be the ultimate litmus test for their middle-order combinations before their tournament opener against the USA on February 7.