IND vs SA LIVE Score, T20 WC: Undefeated India Kick Off Super 8s Against Proteas

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Catch all the key moments, turning points and live updates from India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s clash against South Africa.

By : Suyash Sahay  | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 06:13 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
IND vs SA LIVE Score: India take on South Africa in their T20 World Cup Super 8s opener
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

IND vs SA T20 World Cup Super 8s: The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has now entered a very important stage, the Super 8s. Top two teams from all groups have qualified and will compete among each other for four Semi-Final spots. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, and South Africa, captained by Aiden Markram, are set to meet in what will be either side's first clash in this stage at one of the biggest cricket venues in the world, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, today, February 22, 2026.

While it still early days in the T20 World Cup Super 8s, each win will make crucial contribution towards progression to the knockouts, and this the first big test for the Men in Blue.

IND vs SA Super 8s: India's Big Test

India are unbeaten at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 so far, having beaten USA, Namibia, Netherlands and Pakistan.

However, besides their arch rivals, all other teams they faced in Group A were associate nations, which makes South Africa their first big test in this year's tournament.

While the team looks set, there is an area of concern, which is opener Abhishek Sharma's form. Known for explosive knocks, the southpaw has registered three ducks in three outings.

The Proteas would be looking to take full advantage of this dip in form, but the Men in Blue still have the services of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and their captain, Suryakumar Yadav to enjoy with the bat.

IND vs SA Super 8s: T20 WC Full Squads

While India and South Africa's playing XIs are yet to be revealed, here's a look at their full squads for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026:

IND - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

SA - Aiden Markram (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs

18:13 PM (IST)  •  22 Feb 2026

IND vs SA LIVE Score: Ishan Kishan Nears Six-Hitting Milestone

Ishan Kishan is just one six away from having hit 300 maximums in his T20 career. He has been providing the Men in Blue with fiery starts in the absence of Abhishek Sharma's usual form.

18:01 PM (IST)  •  22 Feb 2026

IND vs SA LIVE Score: 30 Minutes To Toss

The coin toss between India and South Africa will be conducted in half an hour at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

