Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs South Africa Head-To-Head Record Ahead Of Women's World Cup 2025 Final

India vs South Africa Head-To-Head Record Ahead Of Women's World Cup 2025 Final

India women's cricket team booked their spot in the World Cup final for the third time and will now face South Africa in the title clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian women’s cricket team created history by defeating Australia in the semi-final of Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, held at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 30.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side chased down the target with five wickets in hand - marking the highest successful run chase in the history of Women’s ODI World Cup.

With this remarkable win, India booked their spot in the World Cup final for the third time and will now face South Africa in the title clash.

India End Australia’s Unbeaten Run

Before the semi-final, Australia had remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. However, India turned the tables by ending their winning streak and knocking them out of the World Cup.

Notably, in the league stage, India had suffered a loss to the same opponent but made a stunning comeback to avenge that defeat in the knockout match.

India Eye Maiden World Cup Title

Team India will now face South Africa in the much-awaited final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2.

This will be India’s third appearance in a Women’s ODI World Cup final, having previously finished runners-up in 2005 and 2017. With the final being played on home soil, Harmanpreet and her team have a golden chance to lift the trophy for the first time in history.

India vs South Africa: Head-to-Head in ODIs

India holds a strong record against South Africa in women’s ODIs. Out of 33 matches played between the two teams, India has emerged victorious in 20, while South Africa has won 12. One match ended without a result.

Matches Played: 33

India Won: 20

South Africa Won: 12

No Result: 1

As both sides gear up for the grand finale, fans are eagerly waiting to see whether India can clinch their maiden World Cup title or if South Africa will script their own fairytale ending in their first-ever final appearance.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA India Women Vs South Africa Women SA Vs IND India Vs South Africa Head To Head Womens World Cup 2025 Final Womens World Cup Final
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
9 Dead After Stampede At Andhra's Venkateswara Swamy Shrine; CM Naidu Expresses Condolences
9 Dead After Stampede At Andhra's Venkateswara Swamy Shrine; CM Naidu Expresses Condolences
Cities
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
India
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Election 2025
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish Kumar's Message For Bihar As Poll Dates Near
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish's Video Message For Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget