India vs South Africa Head-To-Head Record Ahead Of Women's World Cup 2025 Final

Indian women’s cricket team created history by defeating Australia in the semi-final of Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, held at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 30.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side chased down the target with five wickets in hand - marking the highest successful run chase in the history of Women’s ODI World Cup.

With this remarkable win, India booked their spot in the World Cup final for the third time and will now face South Africa in the title clash.

India End Australia’s Unbeaten Run

Before the semi-final, Australia had remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. However, India turned the tables by ending their winning streak and knocking them out of the World Cup.

Notably, in the league stage, India had suffered a loss to the same opponent but made a stunning comeback to avenge that defeat in the knockout match.

India Eye Maiden World Cup Title

Team India will now face South Africa in the much-awaited final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2.

This will be India’s third appearance in a Women’s ODI World Cup final, having previously finished runners-up in 2005 and 2017. With the final being played on home soil, Harmanpreet and her team have a golden chance to lift the trophy for the first time in history.

India vs South Africa: Head-to-Head in ODIs

India holds a strong record against South Africa in women’s ODIs. Out of 33 matches played between the two teams, India has emerged victorious in 20, while South Africa has won 12. One match ended without a result.

Matches Played: 33

India Won: 20

South Africa Won: 12

No Result: 1

As both sides gear up for the grand finale, fans are eagerly waiting to see whether India can clinch their maiden World Cup title or if South Africa will script their own fairytale ending in their first-ever final appearance.