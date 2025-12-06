Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Free Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 3rd ODI For Free

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Free Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 3rd ODI For Free

Here are IND vs SA 3rd ODI match key details - timings, venue, telecast, and squads - for fans ahead of the showdown.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI free live streaming: The decisive third ODI between India and South Africa will be played in Visakhapatnam, with the series currently level at 1-1. This will be the first-ever ODI meeting between the two sides at this venue.

India enjoy an impressive record here, having won seven of the ten ODIs played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

With IND vs SA ODI series on the line, a high-intensity contest is expected. Here are the key details - timings, venue, telecast, and squads - for fans ahead of IND vs SA 3rd ODI showdown.

IND vs SA Match Details - When, Where & How to Watch

When will the 3rd ODI match between India and South Africa be played?

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match begins at 1:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

When will the 3rd ODI match between India and South Africa be played?

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Where to watch India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match live?

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match Live Streaming: Available on JioHostar.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match Live Telecast: On the Star Sports network, with commentary in multiple languages.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match Free-to-air: The match will also be telecast free on DD Sports.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (captain/wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Giorgi, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Bartman, Rubin Harman, Prenelan Subrayen.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND VS SA Live India Vs South Africa ODI Free Live Streaming IND Vs SA Live Free IND Vs SA 3rd ODI Free
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Project To Vilify Nehru, Erase His Legacy’: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Rewriting History
‘Project To Vilify Nehru, Erase His Legacy’: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Rewriting History
India
'Operations Steadily Resuming': Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid IndiGo Meltdown
'Operations Steadily Resuming': Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid IndiGo Meltdown
India
Putin’s Big Visit, Small Gains: Russian President's Much-Hyped India Tour Had More Show Than Substance
Big Visit, Small Gains: Putin's Much-Hyped India Tour Had More Show Than Substance
India
US Should Apologise To India, Says Ex-Pentagon Official As He Calls For Arrest Of Pakistan Army Chief
US Should Apologise To India, Says Ex-Pentagon Official As He Calls For Arrest Of Pakistan Army Chief
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Uncle Allegedly Kills Nephew in Sangam Vihar After Minor Garbage Dispute
Breaking: Massive fire at Moradabad scrap warehouse; all rescued safely, blaze under control
Russia-India Relations: Major Defence Agreement Inked Between Two Nation, Marking a New Step Toward Military Cooperation
Breaking: Putin to pay tribute at Rajghat; Delhi on alert with tight security, diversions
Breaking: Political clash in Bengal intensifies as TMC MLA and Governor face off
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget