India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Free Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 3rd ODI For Free

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI free live streaming: The decisive third ODI between India and South Africa will be played in Visakhapatnam, with the series currently level at 1-1. This will be the first-ever ODI meeting between the two sides at this venue.

India enjoy an impressive record here, having won seven of the ten ODIs played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

With IND vs SA ODI series on the line, a high-intensity contest is expected. Here are the key details - timings, venue, telecast, and squads - for fans ahead of IND vs SA 3rd ODI showdown.

IND vs SA Match Details - When, Where & How to Watch

When will the 3rd ODI match between India and South Africa be played?

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match begins at 1:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Where to watch India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match live?

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match Live Streaming: Available on JioHostar.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match Live Telecast: On the Star Sports network, with commentary in multiple languages.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match Free-to-air: The match will also be telecast free on DD Sports.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (captain/wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Giorgi, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Bartman, Rubin Harman, Prenelan Subrayen.