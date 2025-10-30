Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Set To Break Historic Tradition: Report

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Set To Break Historic Tradition: Report

The second India vs South Africa Test match, to be played in November 2025, will feature a unique schedule, switching the traditional order of session breaks.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 02:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A typical day in a Test match first sees Lunch, and then the Tea session break. This has been a historic tradition in this format of cricket.

However, it will apparently be broken during the second India vs South Africa Test match, which will be played in November 2025. 

According to a report by Indian Express, this match will observe the Tea following the first session from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by Lunch later after the second session, which will be played between 11:20 AM to 1:20 PM.

The report states that this change is because early sunrise and sunset in Guwahati, which is where the match is scheduled to be played.

India vs South Africa: Test Series Schedule

Similar to the recent series against West Indies, India will only play two Test matches against South Africa. Here is a look at the complete schedule:

IND vs SA Test 1 - November 14 - 18, 2025; Venue: Eden Gardens (Kolkata)

IND vs SA Test 2 - November 22 - 26, 2025; Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium (Guwahati)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet revealed the official squad for this upcoming series.

Notably, the Men in Blue are currently touring Australia, and are busy in a five-match T20 series. 

Having said that, fans might get to see Rishabh Pant back in action, as he has been appointed captain for the India A squad in a two-match red-ball series against South Africa A.

He sustained an injury during the fourth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series Test match, and had been out of action since then. 

Shubman Gill should also be one of the main players in the squad for this upcoming series, since he is now India's captain in this format. He drew the England tour 2-2, and won the series against West Indies 2-0. 

Check Out: Shreyas Iyer Return Update: Will He Play India vs South Africa ODI Series?

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA  India Vs South Africa India Vs South Africa 1st Test IND Vs SA Test Ind Vs SA 1st Test India Vs South Africa Test India Vs South Africa Test Series
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Police Tell Supreme Court: 2020 Delhi Riots Were Part Of An ‘Organised Regime Change Operation’
Delhi Police Tell Supreme Court: 2020 Delhi Riots Were Part Of An ‘Organised Regime Change Operation’
India
PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath
PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath
World
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
India
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget