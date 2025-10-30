India vs South Africa 2nd Test Set To Break Historic Tradition: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A typical day in a Test match first sees Lunch, and then the Tea session break. This has been a historic tradition in this format of cricket.

However, it will apparently be broken during the second India vs South Africa Test match, which will be played in November 2025.

According to a report by Indian Express, this match will observe the Tea following the first session from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by Lunch later after the second session, which will be played between 11:20 AM to 1:20 PM.

The report states that this change is because early sunrise and sunset in Guwahati, which is where the match is scheduled to be played.

India vs South Africa: Test Series Schedule

Similar to the recent series against West Indies, India will only play two Test matches against South Africa. Here is a look at the complete schedule:

IND vs SA Test 1 - November 14 - 18, 2025; Venue: Eden Gardens (Kolkata)

IND vs SA Test 2 - November 22 - 26, 2025; Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium (Guwahati)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet revealed the official squad for this upcoming series.

Notably, the Men in Blue are currently touring Australia, and are busy in a five-match T20 series.

Having said that, fans might get to see Rishabh Pant back in action, as he has been appointed captain for the India A squad in a two-match red-ball series against South Africa A.

He sustained an injury during the fourth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series Test match, and had been out of action since then.

Shubman Gill should also be one of the main players in the squad for this upcoming series, since he is now India's captain in this format. He drew the England tour 2-2, and won the series against West Indies 2-0.

