India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Suryakumar Yadav's India is set to take on Aiden Markram's South Africa at a new venue. Check out live streaming and TV broadcast details for the IND vs SA 2nd T20I clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A blazing return from Hardik Pandya sealed a dominating 101-run victory for India against South Africa in Cuttack. 

He played a crucial inning of 59 in the first innings, seeing India through to 175 runs, and then backed the bowling unit, dismissing the dangerous David Miller, and helping the Men in Blue bowl the Proteas out for 74 runs.

With a 1-0 lead in the series, India will now lock horns with South Africa at the New PCA Stadium in Chandigarh. For those who won't be in attendance, here are IND vs SA 2nd T20I live streaming and TV broadcast details.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: How To Watch Live Stream

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I on Thursday. 

Accessing the full match requires having a paid subscription for the platform. The coverage will kick off well before the match and toss are conducted.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: TV Broadcast

The Star Sports Network channels will air the live TV broadcast of the IND vs SA 2nd T20I. 

The match is scheduled to start in the evening at 7:00 PM IST, and so Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram shall be called out for the toss at around 6:30 PM IST. 

Playing XIs, as usual, should be revealed after the toss has been conducted. Here's a look at their full squads for this T20 series:

India - Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

South Africa Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs

The Men in Blue's lineup may not see any alterations after the dominating display, but the Proteas might look to make a few changes to find their winning combination.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
