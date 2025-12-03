IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd ODI: Proteas Gets Breakthrough! Rohit Sharma Falls For 14
IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli, who were the architects of India’s previous victory, are anticipated to once again play key, influential innings for the team.
Background
India vs South Africa live score, 2nd ODI: The second match of the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa will take place today at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. After winning the first ODI by 17 runs, Team India has taken a 1–0 lead in the series and will now aim to secure the second match to clinch the series.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose strong performances laid the groundwork for India’s victory in the opening match, will once again be expected to play significant innings. On the other hand, South Africa will be determined to make a strong comeback, as a win in the second ODI will help them level the series 1–1 and push the contest into a decisive third match.
With India hoping to wrap up the series and South Africa looking to keep their chances alive, the second ODI at Raipur promises to be a crucial and highly competitive encounter.
India has played only one ODI in Raipur to date. The sole ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium took place in January 2023, where a seamer-friendly surface helped Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj dismantle New Zealand for just 108 runs. India chased the target comfortably, winning by eight wickets with 30 overs remaining.
Also, India secured a T20I victory at the same venue in December 2023, defeating Australia by 20 runs.
India is expected to continue with the same playing combination, giving Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad another chance to make an impact. A point of interest will be whether the team persists with Washington Sundar at No. 5 or decides to interchange his batting position with Ravindra Jadeja.
India Probable XI: Yashavi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.
South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman
IND vs SA Live Score: Rohit Sharma Out for 14
Wicket! Rohit Sharma Out for 14 - India: 40/1 in 4.5 overs
Rohit Sharma is dismissed off Nandre Burger, caught by Quinton de Kock. The 138.5 kph delivery angling away from a good length sees Rohit defend from the crease. UltraEdge confirms a faint outside edge as de Kock takes a sharp catch and appeals.
The on-field umpire refers it upstairs, and the third umpire upholds the decision. Rohit departs for 14 off 8 balls.
IND vs SA Live: Three Back-to-Back Fours for Rohit
4.3 overs: Rohit Sharma gets off the mark in style! First, he flicks a full delivery from Nandre Burger elegantly through midwicket for four.
On the very next ball, Rohit uses soft hands to guide the ball away from a good length past first slip and short third man for another boundary.
The third ball again goes to the boundary!
IND: 40-0 (4.3 overs)