IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd ODI: Proteas Gets Breakthrough! Rohit Sharma Falls For 14

India vs South Africa live score, 2nd ODI: The second match of the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa will take place today at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. After winning the first ODI by 17 runs, Team India has taken a 1–0 lead in the series and will now aim to secure the second match to clinch the series.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose strong performances laid the groundwork for India’s victory in the opening match, will once again be expected to play significant innings. On the other hand, South Africa will be determined to make a strong comeback, as a win in the second ODI will help them level the series 1–1 and push the contest into a decisive third match.

With India hoping to wrap up the series and South Africa looking to keep their chances alive, the second ODI at Raipur promises to be a crucial and highly competitive encounter.

India has played only one ODI in Raipur to date. The sole ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium took place in January 2023, where a seamer-friendly surface helped Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj dismantle New Zealand for just 108 runs. India chased the target comfortably, winning by eight wickets with 30 overs remaining.

Also, India secured a T20I victory at the same venue in December 2023, defeating Australia by 20 runs.

India is expected to continue with the same playing combination, giving Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad another chance to make an impact. A point of interest will be whether the team persists with Washington Sundar at No. 5 or decides to interchange his batting position with Ravindra Jadeja.

India Probable XI: Yashavi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman