India vs South Africa 1st Test: Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

HomeSportsCricketIndia vs South Africa 1st Test: Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

India vs South Africa 1st Test begins later this week in Kolkata. Shubman Gill and Temba Bavuma lead, with Rishabh Pant returning. Check out all details ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
The first India vs South Africa Test match is only a few days away.

Shubman Gill and Temba Bavuma are set to lead their sides in this series which will play a crucial role in the current ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Additionally, Rishabh Pant will return in action for the national side for the first time since injuring himself in England during the fourth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series Test.

Needless to say, fans would want to catch as much of the action as possible. So, here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming IND vs SA Test match.

IND vs SA 1st Test: Match Date and Time

The first India vs South Africa Test match will start on November 14, 2025, which is this Friday. 

As is the case with the longest format of the game, the play will start early morning. The exacted scheduled match time is 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The toss can be expected to be conducted half an hour earlier, that is around 9:00 AM IST.

IND vs SA 1st Test: Venue and Pitch Report

The match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. 

This venue has seen some of the biggest matches in the history of Indian and international cricket over the years. 

As for the pitch report, the wicket in Eden Gardens generally favours batsmen early on. However, spinners can expect some assistance after a while in Kolkata. 

India vs South Africa Test: Live Streaming and TV Broadcast

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream the India vs South Africa Test series games. Note that you will need a subscription to access complete matches on this platform.

As for the TV broadcast, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network channels to watch India vs South Africa on television.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
