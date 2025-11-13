India vs South Africa 1st Test Live: Match Time, TV Channel, And Streaming Details

The Indian cricket team is all set to take on South Africa in a two-match Test series starting Friday, November 14, at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

The contest promises to be intense, with both sides eager to make a strong sSouth Africa’s only Test series win in India came back in 1999, and since then, the Proteas have toured India five times without success. However, their current skipper Temba Bavuma brings an impressive record to the series - he has never lost a Test match as captain. Bavuma has led South Africa in 10 Tests, winning nine and drawing one.

Meanwhile, India’s young captain Shubman Gill will aim to become the first to hand Bavuma his maiden Test defeat. Gill previously led India to a 2-0 victory in his debut home Test series against the West Indies.

IND vs SA Match Details

Match: India vs South Africa, 1st Test

Dates: November 14-18, 2025

Venue: Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

Toss Time: 9:00 AM IST

Match Start: 9:30 AM IST

Where to Watch IND vs SA 1st Test Live

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Available on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar apps and websites

Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudarshan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Zubayr Hamza, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer.

India will be looking to defend their home record and hand Temba Bavuma his first defeat as Test captain, while South Africa aims to end their long drought of Test series wins in India.

