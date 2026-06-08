India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup: Date, Time, Venue And Live Streaming Details

India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup: The upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be a landmark edition of the tournament. For the first time in its history, 12 teams will compete for the title. Co-hosted by England and Wales, the competition will take place from June 12 to July 5 and will feature 33 matches.

Among the most anticipated fixtures is the showdown between India and Pakistan, a rivalry that consistently captures the attention of cricket fans worldwide. The two sides are scheduled to meet on June 14 in Birmingham.

India's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

June 14 - India vs Pakistan (Birmingham), starts at 7:00 PM IST

June 17 - India vs Netherlands (Leeds)

June 21 - India vs South Africa (Manchester)

June 25 - India vs Bangladesh (Manchester)

June 28 - India vs Australia (London)

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India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in Women's T20 World Cups

Since the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup in 2009, India and Pakistan have met eight times in the tournament. India holds a clear advantage, having won six of those encounters, while Pakistan has registered two victories. In their most recent World Cup meeting in 2024, India secured a comfortable six-wicket win.

The overall T20I record between the two teams also heavily favors India. Across 16 matches, the Indian women's team has emerged victorious 13 times, with Pakistan managing just three wins.

India squad for women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

India find themselves in a challenging Group A alongside six-time champions Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Pakistan.

Over the years, India's women's team has produced several impressive World Cup performances, but the ultimate prize has remained out of reach. They finished runners-up in the 2020 T20 World Cup and reached the semi-finals in 2022, yet a maiden global title has continued to elude them.