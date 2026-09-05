'It's India vs Pakistan, But...': Pak Opener Drops Big Statement Ahead Of Asia Cup Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ayesha Zafar downplays India-Pakistan rivalry, focusing on individual matches.

Pakistan emphasizes fielding improvements for Asia Cup qualification hopes.

Deepti Sharma highlights India's recent superior record over Pakistan.

IND vs PAK Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan opener Ayesha Zafar has played down the intense rivalry surrounding the upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2026 meeting with India, insisting that her side is approaching the contest like any other game in the tournament. Pakistan head into the fixture with confidence after beginning their campaign with a convincing victory over Thailand. With qualification still in their hands, Zafar stressed that the team is concentrating on completing its immediate objectives rather than getting distracted by the India-Pakistan factor.

Zafar Refuses To Get Caught Up In India-Pakistan Hype

The India vs Pakistan rivalry inevitably brings additional attention, but Ayesha Zafar insisted their preparation remains focused on the task in front of them.

“Yes, it's India vs Pakistan, but this is just another match. We are taking one match at a time. It's our second match, so we are hoping to put up a good show and eventually win it,"

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Rather than allowing the occasion to dominate their thinking, Pakistan are also placing significant emphasis on improving their overall performance. Zafar highlighted fielding as one of the areas receiving particular attention during their preparations.

“We can't focus on one thing; overall, we have focused on all three. We have been putting in a lot of work into fielding. Our mentor also said that we can't compromise on fielding because it's something that can win you matches,"

A defeat would not necessarily end Pakistan's qualification hopes, but the importance and scrutiny attached to an India-Pakistan contest makes the fixture a major talking point.

Deepti Sharma Points To India’s Recent Edge

India, meanwhile, have already secured their place in the last four, while Pakistan need one victory from their remaining two matches to make it through to the semi-finals.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma, however, offered a different perspective on the rivalry during her own pre-match interaction.

"Look, there is no advantage as such. The only thing is that whatever we have won against them (Pakistan), whether it is the Asia Cup or any other matches, we are always one step ahead of them, and that's it,"

The Women in Blue have enjoyed the better results in their recent meetings with Pakistan, and Deepti believes that record gives her side a psychological edge.