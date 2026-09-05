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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

India vs Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on September 5. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including streaming, toss time and squads.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India and Pakistan renew Women's Asia Cup rivalry today.
  • India advanced to semifinals, Pakistan seeks improved performance.
  • Match starts 8 PM IST, watch on Sony Sports.

India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup: India and Pakistan are set to renew their fierce rivalry at Women’s Asia Cup 2026, with both teams entering Saturday’s clash at the Dubai International Stadium from contrasting positions. Pakistan were made to work hard for victory against Thailand in their opening Group A fixture, with their batting unit unable to establish the kind of dominance expected from them. India, on the other hand, have enjoyed a far more comfortable start to the tournament.

The Women in Blue produced emphatic victories over Thailand and Hong Kong in their first two matches and have already booked their place in the semifinals from Group A.

India vs Pakistan: When & Where To Watch

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match will be played today, September 5, at the Dubai International Stadium.

The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST, while the toss will take place 30 minutes earlier at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans in India can watch the game live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels, with live streaming available through SonyLIV.

The fixture promises plenty of attention given the history between the two sides, while Pakistan will also be eager to improve their tournament campaign against an Indian team that has looked commanding so far.

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Full Squads

India will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with several experienced campaigners forming the core of the side. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh are among the prominent names in the squad.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G Kamalini, Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal

Pakistan will be captained by Fatima Sana and have Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui and Nashra Sundhu among their squad members.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (C), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026 match be played?

The match is scheduled for today, September 5, at the Dubai International Stadium. It will begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST.

How can fans watch the India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match?

Fans in India can watch the game live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will also be available through SonyLIV.

What is the current tournament standing for India and Pakistan ahead of the match?

India has already booked their place in the semifinals from Group A after emphatic victories. Pakistan secured a hard-fought victory against Thailand in their opening fixture.

Who are the captains for India and Pakistan in this Women's Asia Cup match?

India will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur for this fixture. Fatima Sana will captain the Pakistan team.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Harmanpreet Kaur Asia Cup IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
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