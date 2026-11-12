Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets, reaching the final.

Indian bowlers restricted Afghanistan to 227, ensuring comfortable chase.

Final against Pakistan scheduled for Saturday, November 14.

India Asia Cup U19 Semi-Final: India's Under-19 team is one win away from lifting the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 trophy after cruising past Afghanistan in the semifinal. An 8-wicket triumph secured the Indian youngsters a place in the final, where a familiar and fierce rival awaits, Pakistan. The result sets up a mouth-watering contest between the two neighbours, with the title on the line and an earlier tournament encounter adding another layer to the rivalry.

India's Bowlers Restrict Afghanistan To 227

Afghanistan were asked to bat first and finished their 50 overs at 227/8.

Although the side managed to put a respectable score on the board, India's bowling unit ensured the opposition never ran away with the game.

The Indian attack maintained control through the innings, restricting Afghanistan to a total that gave their batters a realistic opportunity to finish the job.

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India's response was emphatic. The top order took charge of the chase, with the team needing only two wickets to reach the target in 36.5 overs.

Aryavir Sehwag scored 51 off 57 before departing, while VK Vineeth remained unbeated on 57 off 62 deliveries.

Pakistan Await India After Bangladesh Win

Pakistan secured the other final spot by producing an equally convincing performance against Bangladesh.

They registered a nine-wicket victory in their semifinal, setting up a showdown with India for the continental crown.

The upcoming clash will also give India an opportunity to respond after their earlier meeting with Pakistan in the competition.

On that occasion, Pakistan came away with a comfortable win, giving the final an added competitive edge.

When Is The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final?

The two sides will meet again on Saturday, November 14, with the U19 Asia Cup title at stake.

India's commanding semifinal display will give the team confidence, but Pakistan have also shown their ability to dominate knockout fixtures.

With both teams having cleared their semifinal hurdles in convincing fashion, the stage is set for a high-pressure battle between the arch-rivals.