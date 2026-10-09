Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, Pakistan rivalry renewed at U-19 Asia Cup.

Teams clash November 8 in Oman's group stage.

Eight teams compete November 5-14 for title.

Top two from each group reach semi-finals.

U19 Asia Cup 2026 Schedule: India and Pakistan will renew their cricket rivalry at the DP World Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2026 after being drawn in the same group for the tournament in Oman. The two sides are scheduled to meet on November 8, with the contest set to be one of the major attractions of the group stage. The 50-over competition will run from November 5 to 14, featuring eight teams competing for the continental title.

India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup 2026 Match Details

India U-19 and Pakistan U-19 have been placed in Group A alongside the United Arab Emirates and Nepal. Their group-stage encounter is scheduled for November 8 at Oman Cricket Academy Ground 1 in Al Amerat, Oman.

The match will begin at 9:00 AM local time, which is 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time. Both teams will enter the tournament looking to build momentum before the knockout stage.

India will open its campaign against Nepal on November 6, while Pakistan will face the UAE on the same day. The two teams will then play their respective final group matches on November 10, with India taking on the UAE and Pakistan facing Nepal.

The India-Pakistan contest carries added significance after Pakistan defeated India by 191 runs in the final of the previous U-19 Asia Cup. India will have an opportunity to test itself against the defending champions during the group stage, although both teams will need consistent performances across their three matches to progress.

U-19 Asia Cup 2026 Format And Knockout Schedule

The eight participating teams have been divided into two groups of four. Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Malaysia, while Group A consists of India, Pakistan, the UAE and Nepal.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 12. The tournament final will take place on November 14 at Oman Cricket Academy Ground 2.

With the competition being played in the 50-over format, the tournament will provide young players with an opportunity to compete against some of Asia's leading teams at age-group level. Performances in the group stage will be crucial, particularly for sides aiming to reach the final.

India U-19 Asia Cup 2026 Full Schedule

November 6: India U-19 vs Nepal U-19, OCA Ground 1 November 8: India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19, OCA Ground 1 November 10: India U-19 vs UAE U-19, OCA Ground 2 November 12: Semi-finals, OCA Grounds 1 and 2 November 14: Final, OCA Ground 2

India's group-stage fixtures will begin against Nepal before the high-profile meeting with Pakistan and the final group game against the UAE. The team will need to finish among the top two sides in Group A to secure a place in the semi-finals.