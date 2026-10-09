IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs Pakistan: Date, Time, Venue And Full Schedule For U-19 Asia Cup

India vs Pakistan: Date, Time, Venue And Full Schedule For U-19 Asia Cup

U19 Asia Cup 2026 Schedule: India U-19 face Pakistan on November 8 at the U-19 Asia Cup 2026 in Oman. Check the match time, venue, groups and India's full schedule.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 07:16 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India, Pakistan rivalry renewed at U-19 Asia Cup.
  • Teams clash November 8 in Oman's group stage.
  • Eight teams compete November 5-14 for title.
  • Top two from each group reach semi-finals.

U19 Asia Cup 2026 Schedule: India and Pakistan will renew their cricket rivalry at the DP World Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2026 after being drawn in the same group for the tournament in Oman. The two sides are scheduled to meet on November 8, with the contest set to be one of the major attractions of the group stage. The 50-over competition will run from November 5 to 14, featuring eight teams competing for the continental title.

India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup 2026 Match Details

India U-19 and Pakistan U-19 have been placed in Group A alongside the United Arab Emirates and Nepal. Their group-stage encounter is scheduled for November 8 at Oman Cricket Academy Ground 1 in Al Amerat, Oman.

The match will begin at 9:00 AM local time, which is 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time. Both teams will enter the tournament looking to build momentum before the knockout stage.

India will open its campaign against Nepal on November 6, while Pakistan will face the UAE on the same day. The two teams will then play their respective final group matches on November 10, with India taking on the UAE and Pakistan facing Nepal.

The India-Pakistan contest carries added significance after Pakistan defeated India by 191 runs in the final of the previous U-19 Asia Cup. India will have an opportunity to test itself against the defending champions during the group stage, although both teams will need consistent performances across their three matches to progress.

U-19 Asia Cup 2026 Format And Knockout Schedule

The eight participating teams have been divided into two groups of four. Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Malaysia, while Group A consists of India, Pakistan, the UAE and Nepal.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 12. The tournament final will take place on November 14 at Oman Cricket Academy Ground 2.

With the competition being played in the 50-over format, the tournament will provide young players with an opportunity to compete against some of Asia's leading teams at age-group level. Performances in the group stage will be crucial, particularly for sides aiming to reach the final.

India U-19 Asia Cup 2026 Full Schedule

  1. November 6: India U-19 vs Nepal U-19, OCA Ground 1
  2. November 8: India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19, OCA Ground 1
  3. November 10: India U-19 vs UAE U-19, OCA Ground 2
  4. November 12: Semi-finals, OCA Grounds 1 and 2
  5. November 14: Final, OCA Ground 2

India's group-stage fixtures will begin against Nepal before the high-profile meeting with Pakistan and the final group game against the UAE. The team will need to finish among the top two sides in Group A to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup 2026 match?

The India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup 2026 match is scheduled for November 8. It will take place at Oman Cricket Academy Ground 1, starting at 9:00 AM local time (10:30 AM IST).

Which teams are in Group A for the U-19 Asia Cup 2026?

Group A of the DP World Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2026 includes India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Nepal. These teams will compete in the group stage.

What is the format of the U-19 Asia Cup 2026 tournament?

It is a 50-over competition featuring eight teams, divided into two groups of four. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Where will the U-19 Asia Cup 2026 be played?

The DP World Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2026 will be held in Oman. Matches will be played at venues like Oman Cricket Academy Ground 1 and Ground 2 in Al Amerat.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Oct 2026 07:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
India U-19 Pakistan U 19 Asian Cricket Council Cricket Pakistan U-19 U-19 Asia Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Pakistan Cricketers Put In Their Place? Told To Remove Caps In Front Of Mohsin Naqvi
WATCH: Pakistan Cricketers Put In Their Place? Told To Remove Caps In Front Of Mohsin Naqvi
Cricket
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch
Cricket
Sanju Samson Gets Big Backing From India Test Great Amid Low-Scoring Streak
Sanju Samson Gets Big Backing From India Test Great Amid Low-Scoring Streak
Cricket
WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s Priceless Reaction As Fan Brings Back 10-Year-Old Memory
WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s Priceless Reaction As Fan Brings Back 10-Year-Old Memory
Advertisement

Videos

Political Flashpoint: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Delhi Protest Clash, Congress Faces Fresh Questions
Breaking: Srinagar Man Challenges Congress Protesters Over Vote Theft Claims
Breaking News: Delhi Protest Row Escalates as Police File Case Over Alleged Clash
Political Update: INDIA Bloc Plans Fresh Delhi Protest After Opposition Lunch Meet
Political Update: Akhilesh Yadav’s Ayodhya Visit Puts Ram Temple Question in Focus
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget