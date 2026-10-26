IND vs PAK: Pakistan Reached 300 T20Is Before India, But Who Has Won More Matches?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India recorded 200 T20I outright wins, a format first.

India reached 200 wins from 300 matches, surpassing Pakistan.

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in Christchurch.

Varma, Reddy partnership secured victory chasing New Zealand's target.

IND vs PAK T20I Record: Pakistan reached the 300-match mark in men's T20 Internationals before India, but the numbers tell a different story when it comes to victories. India have now become the first team to register 200 outright wins in the format, opening up a gap over their arch-rivals in one of T20I cricket's most telling statistical comparisons.

India achieved the milestone after beating New Zealand by four wickets in the second T20I at Christchurch on October 24. The result also marked India's 300th match in the format, making them the second side after Pakistan to reach that landmark.

Pakistan have played 304 men's T20Is and recorded 176 outright victories. India, meanwhile, have reached 200 outright wins from 300 matches, putting them 24 victories ahead despite having played four fewer games.

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India vs Pakistan: T20I Wins Compared

India's latest victory took them into uncharted territory in men's T20I cricket. No team had previously recorded 200 outright wins in the format, making the Christchurch result a landmark beyond the series scoreline.

Pakistan were the first side to cross 300 matches, reaching the milestone before India. Their tally now stands at 304 appearances, with 176 outright wins. India's record after 300 matches stands at 200 outright victories, 83 defeats, seven tied matches and 10 no-results.

The distinction between outright wins and tie-break victories matters here. India have also recorded victories through Super Overs and a bowl-out, taking their total number of match wins beyond the 200 outright-win mark. The 200 figure refers specifically to matches won outright.

How India Reached 200 T20I Wins

The landmark came in a match that appeared to be slipping away from India during their chase of New Zealand's 181-run target. The visitors found themselves at 70 for five before Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy changed the course of the contest.

Varma finished unbeaten on 47, while Reddy contributed 26 not out from just 13 deliveries. Their unbroken 69-run partnership for the seventh wicket carried India to 181 for six with one ball remaining.

The four-wicket victory gave India a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and delivered their 200th outright T20I win. The partnership also surpassed India's previous best for the seventh wicket in men's T20Is, a 63-run stand between Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya against New Zealand in 2019.

Pakistan Reached The 300-Match Milestone First

Pakistan remain ahead of India in the number of T20Is played, with 304 matches compared with India's 300. However, their 176 outright victories leave them 24 short of the 200-win mark India have now reached.

The comparison gives the two teams different milestones to their names. Pakistan became the first side to play 300 men's T20Is, while India became the first to secure 200 outright victories.

With India now setting the benchmark for outright wins, the statistical contest between the neighbours has another talking point. Pakistan have played more matches, but India have converted their appearances into more victories.